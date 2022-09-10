Read full article on original website
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Defenses shine with three shutouts on opening day
The Eureka and Del Norte boys got the new H-DNL soccer season off to a good start on Tuesday, as did the McKinleyville girls. All three won their opening matchups with a shutout, including a surprising 3-0 win for the Warriors at home to eight-time defending boys league champion Fortuna.
Who are the frontrunners as H-DNL boys soccer kicks off?
By Ray Hamill — The Fortuna boys have begun the defense of their league title in soccer this week, as the new H-DNL season gets under way. The question is can they retain the title they have won eight straight times (really nine if you include the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season), or will one of their rivals step up this year to ensure a new outright champion for the first time in almost a decade.
Get ready for a ‘Slugest’ as H-DNL girls soccer returns
By Ray Hamill — Get ready for the next chapter in what is annually one of the most competitive sports in the H-DNL, as the H-DNL girls soccer season kicks off this week. League play officially got under way on Tuesday afternoon, when McKinleyville beat Del Norte 4-0, with the rest of the H-DNL scheduled to play on Wednesday night.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — What’s next for the H-DNL teams
By Ray Hamill — This week’s schedule features a pair of intriguing all-local matchups, as the H-DNL teams begin to build momentum with league play fast approaching. First up, on Friday night, the Eureka Loggers will host the St. Bernard’s Crusaders under the lights at Albee Stadium in what could be the most anticipated matchup of the weekend.
Cubs shut out Laytonville, continue to build momentum
With league play now less than two weeks away, the South Fork Cubs are building momentum on the football field. On Saturday night, the Cubs got their first win of the season at Laytonville, 47-0, and head coach Karl Terrell is seeing progress week to week from a young roster.
