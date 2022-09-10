Read full article on original website
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
WSU in talks to make over $40m in changes to Cessna Stadium
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cessna Stadium, which was once home to Wichita State University (WSU) football, could see some changes soon. During the Kansas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, WSU requested to amend the fiscal year improvement plan for “University Stadium projects as a replacement for Cessna Stadium.” According to the Board of Regents […]
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
ESU president gains authority to ‘suspend, dismiss, terminate any university employee’
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A document distributed to the Emporia State University faculty on Wednesday, Sept. 7, outlines the course of action the new President of the University, Ken Hush, wants to be approved by the faculty. Hush met with the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday in Topeka. At the conclusion of the meeting, the […]
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
Shop ‘Til You Drop Wednesday at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Among Wednesday’s special events at the Kansas State Fair is the Veteran’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Encampment Building. Gate hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the Midway open from Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Free Stage...
Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash near Hutchinson
RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.
Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker
There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
Gas leak under control in east Wichita, residents can return home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gas leak in east Wichita on Tuesday night is now under control. Residents that were evacuated from their homes are now able to return. According to the Wichita Fire Department (WFD), firefighters were notified of a gas line that had been struck by a contractor in the 4000 block of […]
Longtime Wichita pastor passes away
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lincoln E. Montgomery, who served as the pastor for Tabernacle Bible Church for 35 years, has died. Interim Pastor Dr. Kneeland C. Brown shared the news to the church's congregation in a letter on Monday, Sept. 12. It is with a heavy heart that I share...
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Kansas man, 19, dies when off-road vehicle hits bull in middle of road, KHP says
The man was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV.
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
