RENO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A McPherson man was killed Tuesday afternoon when his van crashed into a ditch in Reno County, just north of Hutchinson. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, just after 2:00 p.m., Michael L. Godwin, 46, of McPherson was driving northbound on K61, when for an unknown reason, his GMC van drove through the median and across the southbound lanes of K61. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the northwest ditch.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO