Byron, IL

Tigers victorious in first home game of the season

By Regan Holgate
 5 days ago

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Tigers opened their first home game of the season Friday night with the Crusaders.

Slow start to the game, but the Braden Smith and the offense got the ball moving to take down Lutheran 45-6.

Brayden Knoll and Caden Considine both key impact players for Byron in this win.

Comments / 0

 

