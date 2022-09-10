ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Beamer - "Kirby Smart made me a better football coach"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina was looking for a head coach in 2015 to fill its vacancy, Kirby Smart was very close to accepting the offer from athletics director Ray Tanner. But when Mark Richt was let go in Athens, that set the stage for the longtime Alabama assistant to return to his alma mater as head coach.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Two Gamecock defense players lost for the rest of the football season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer announced Monday that linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan suffered ACL injuries in Saturday’s contest at Arkansas and would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. “I’m extremely disappointed and heart-broken for both of...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers

Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WLTX.com

4 signs a home is overpriced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelexperta.com

Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe

If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
CHARLOTTE, NC

