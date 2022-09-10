Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSN
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking Traveler
WLTX.com
South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
WLTX.com
Beamer - "Kirby Smart made me a better football coach"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When South Carolina was looking for a head coach in 2015 to fill its vacancy, Kirby Smart was very close to accepting the offer from athletics director Ray Tanner. But when Mark Richt was let go in Athens, that set the stage for the longtime Alabama assistant to return to his alma mater as head coach.
WLTX.com
Two Gamecock defense players lost for the rest of the football season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer announced Monday that linebacker Mohamed Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan suffered ACL injuries in Saturday’s contest at Arkansas and would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. “I’m extremely disappointed and heart-broken for both of...
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — PowerHome Solar laid off 500 workers and stopped sales in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia this week, citing losses related to defective equipment that led the company to sue its former provider last month. This is the second round of job cuts PowerHome, doing business as...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
WLTX.com
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
WLTX.com
4 signs a home is overpriced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
travelexperta.com
Top 4 Historic Hotels in North Carolina You Won’t Believe
If you enjoy staying at hotels with roots embedded in local history combined with modern conveniences, consider a tour of North Carolina’s hip hotels for your next vacation. Several North Carolina hotel owners have transformed classic structures into chic showplaces that offer luxurious accommodations and fine dining. Visit these historic places that cater to the sophisticated traveler. Here are some historic hotels in North Carolina for you to stay at!
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
