Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win
DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
406mtsports.com
Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate
Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
406mtsports.com
2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte
The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
406mtsports.com
Crosstown soccer: Helena girls extend win streak, Bruin boys pay tribute to 1997 with shutout
The Helena High girls soccer team has been awfully stingy against Helena Capital over the years and that trend continued on Wednesday at Nelson Stadium as the Bengals shut out Capital for the sixth time in seven matches, winning 3-0. However, it wasn't easy and the two teams battled to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season
HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western football players sweep Frontier weekly honors
WHITEFISH — Three student-athletes from Montana Western swept the Frontier Conference football players of the week honors. The players were singled out Monday. The Bulldogs' Braden Smith (defensive), Jon Jund (offensive) and John Mears (special teams) were acknowledged. Only two Frontier Conference football teams were in action over the...
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
montanarightnow.com
Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake
POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena
HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
Columbia Falls enacts emergency ordinance to prevent bear, human conflicts
The emergency ordinance is in place for up to 90 days and people not following it may be subject to a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Missoula identified
Officials have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Missoula that happened on August 27.
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
NBCMontana
Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards
MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
NBCMontana
Kalispell man sues sheriff's office, alleging excessive force during 2019 arrest
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Kalispell man is suing the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office for excessive force, claiming deputies injured him during an arrest in 2019. Attorneys for Tanner White filed the suit in August against the county, Sgt. Sam Cox and up to 10 unnamed sheriff's deputies. It...
NBCMontana
Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
Butte community meeting addresses crisis in drug abuse and overdose
Some people in Butte believe dangerous drugs and overdose have reached a crisis level in this community and they’re gathering to take action against this problem.
Comments / 0