ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Butte Central volleyball battles tough Dillon squad, emerges with 3-1 win

DILLON –The Butte Central Maroons volleyball traveled to Dillon to take on the Beavers in A Southwestern Conference action. The Maroons garnered a huge road win in four hard-fought games with a 3-1 victory over the Beavers. Central and Dillon went extra points to decide the first game, as...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Thursday night football on tap for Helena High, Missoula Hellgate

Are you ready for some football, on a Thursday night?. It's been a growing trend in Class AA football this season. There was two Thursday night games last week. This week (in Class AA) there's just one Thursday game and it's in Helena between the 2-1 Bengals and the 1-2 Missoula Hellgate Knights. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

2023 Montana AA-B State Track and Field Meet shifted to Butte

The Montana High School Association Executive Board met on Monday to discuss items on their agenda. The board approved the movement of the 2023 MHSA State AA-B Track and Field Meet from Gallatin High School to Butte’s Bulldog Memorial Stadium. Dates for the meet will be May 26-27. The...
BUTTE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports#Butte Central#Bulldogs
406mtsports.com

'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season

HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western football players sweep Frontier weekly honors

WHITEFISH — Three student-athletes from Montana Western swept the Frontier Conference football players of the week honors. The players were singled out Monday. The Bulldogs' Braden Smith (defensive), Jon Jund (offensive) and John Mears (special teams) were acknowledged. Only two Frontier Conference football teams were in action over the...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Crews rescue man in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake

POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5. Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore. Two...
POLSON, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MT
Butte, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
Butte, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 1 New Fire Reported West of Helena

HAVRE -- Firefighters continue to make progress on the Eagle Creek Fire, doubling the estimated containment to 40%, while reducing the estimated size to 7,225 acres. The fire is 30 miles south of Havre, in the Bears Paw Mountains. The Eagle Creek fire burned actively within the fire perimeter on...
HAVRE, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop

MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
NBCMontana

Kalispell couple sentenced to prison for stealing mail, credit cards

MISSOULA, MT — A man and woman from Kalispell are convicted of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from rural mailboxes in Lincoln and Flathead counties. When the couple found credit cards in the stolen mail, they used the credit cards to defraud businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.
NBCMontana

Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
BUTTE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy