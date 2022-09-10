Gone, gone Gonzalez: Rookie outfielder hits two home runs in Guardians' win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges added a solo homer and the Guardians held on for a 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Gonzalez, the surprise rookie, had four hits and Cal Quantrill (12-5) won his eighth consecutive decision. The Guardians scored the first seven runs of the game, including four in the first inning after the start was delayed 1:16 due to rain.

The Twins' Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer off Guardians reliever James Karinchak in the eighth, but Karinchak stranded the tying run at second to end the inning and Emmanuel Clase finished for his 32nd save.

The Guardians extended their lead in the American League Central to 1 1/2 games over the Chicago White Sox and 2 1/2 over the Twins. The Guardians and Twins play seven more times over the next two weeks.

Quantrill gave up two runs — one earned — and nine hits in five innings. The Guardians have held on to first despite losing nine of their previous 13 games.

Twins starter Dylan Bundy (8-7) surrendered season-highs with seven runs and 12 hits in 4⅔ innings. The Twins have lost seven of nine and fell to third place behind the White Sox, who rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics.

Friday’s game looked like two struggling teams instead of a matchup of teams fighting for the postseason. There were multiple miscues from each team and the Guardians had two errors. It had plenty of drama, too.

Correa had four hits, homering for the third consecutive game, and driving in four runs during the comeback.

Before Correa's homer off Karinchak, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had umpires check the pitcher for illegal substances. Karinchak was touching the back of his hand and going to the rosin bag before every pitch. Home plate umpire Ted Barrett did a full check of Karinchak, even running his hand through his hair, and determined there were no issues.

Karinchak had his scoreless inning streak of 24⅔ innings snapped and nearly hit Jose Miranda with a pitch after Correa's homer.

Trainer's room

Twins: Second base Jorge Polanco (left knee inflammation) was on the field and played catch Friday without issue and manager Rocco Baldelli said he hopes to get Polanco back from the injured list “sooner than later.” ... Right-hander Tyler Mahle (right shoulder inflammation) is doing strengthening exercises and hasn’t progressed to playing catch yet. Baldelli said the team hasn’t closed the door on Mahle returning this season. ... Outfielder Byron Buxton (low-grade right hip strain) is showing improvement but won’t be activated during the current