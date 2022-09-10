ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Koloa, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
Honolulu, HI
Koloa, HI
Lihue, HI
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Lower chance of afternoon showers for Monday. Updated: Sep....
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
Steven Spielberg
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai nonprofit needs your help to bring free outdoor concerts to public spaces

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle. But it needs the public’s help to secure a $90,000 grant. The Rice Street Business Association has applied for a Levitt Foundation grant, which can be used to put on 10 free outdoor concerts in an under-used public space over the next three years.
KHON2

Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen

You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Miki'ala Pescaia from the Kalaupapa National Historical Park discusses the significance of this sacred site. Mahalo Tour 2022: Community activists explains effort to protect Molokai. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Community leader Walter Ritte shares ongoing efforts to restore Molokai's native ecosystems. Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai nonprofit on mission to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 displaced after fire at a Nawiliwili apartment causes $153K in damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were displaced after a fire on Kauai Monday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to Banyan Harbor Resorts on Wilcox Road around 6 p.m. Monday. There, they found a second-floor apartment with smoke coming from the building. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, KFD officials said.
LIHUE, HI

