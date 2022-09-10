Read full article on original website
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most desirable state to live in?
People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
More passing showers may mean weathering on roadways and ultimately some potholes? Have you run into any potholes lately?. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Lower chance of afternoon showers for Monday. Updated: Sep....
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunrise is live Wednesday on Molokai as part of their week-long Mahalo Tour across the state. The crew will exploring island’s issues, culture and history. It’s all part of Sunrise celebrating its 15-year anniversary. The Sunrise Ohana is taking the show across the state, broadcasting live...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai nonprofit needs your help to bring free outdoor concerts to public spaces
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A non-profit is hoping to bring more live music to the Garden Isle. But it needs the public’s help to secure a $90,000 grant. The Rice Street Business Association has applied for a Levitt Foundation grant, which can be used to put on 10 free outdoor concerts in an under-used public space over the next three years.
Officials unable to determine credibility of big cat sightings
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After looking into reports of a big cat on Hawaii Island, officials said they are unable to determine the credibility of recent sightings. In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said that they have made attempts to follow up on the reports but have not received responses from eyewitnesses. Agricultural inspectors […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
After fighting the battle of his life, the force is strong with this young Jedi from Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a galaxy not so far away, a young Jedi can be found on Kauai. Even though 8-year-old Atlas Lester embraces the force, the power of the dark side can sometimes take over. “It was huge, so we got the news that day,” said his mother, Kaui...
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
Hawaii tops list for most expensive grocery bills
How much money do you put toward your monthly grocery bill? The average monthly cost for groceries in the United States is about $355.50 a month per person.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen
You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: A Hawaii recording artist’s journey from ‘West Side Story’ to ‘Lilo & Stitch’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Johnson Enos was in high school when he realized he wanted to pursue music for a living. As a theater student, he enjoyed listening to musicals like “West Side Story” and influential composers like Stephen Sondheim. But he credits Teddy Randazzo, a famed songwriter in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii housing experts worry inflation will throttle back development, buying power
Family of Kona security guard brutally beaten in 2018 left in shock following new court ruling. A new trial has been ordered for three suspects previously convicted of beating a Kona hotel security guard in 2018. FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe. Updated: 6...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Miki'ala Pescaia from the Kalaupapa National Historical Park discusses the significance of this sacred site. Mahalo Tour 2022: Community activists explains effort to protect Molokai. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Community leader Walter Ritte shares ongoing efforts to restore Molokai's native ecosystems. Mahalo Tour 2022: Molokai nonprofit on mission to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 displaced after fire at a Nawiliwili apartment causes $153K in damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people were displaced after a fire on Kauai Monday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to Banyan Harbor Resorts on Wilcox Road around 6 p.m. Monday. There, they found a second-floor apartment with smoke coming from the building. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, KFD officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii doctor is giving back in Papua New Guinea ― and getting so much more in return
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every year, a Hawaii doctor makes the long trek to Papua New Guinea. He brings supplies to communities out there and he gets something valuable in return. Dr. James Ham is the founder of Water Hands Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people in Papua New Guinea...
