Read full article on original website
Related
golobos.com
Lobos to Celebrate History on Saturday vs. UTEP
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday night will be a festive time around the corner of University Drive and Avineda Cesar Chavez. The Lobos host the 80th meeting between New Mexico and the UTEP Miners, with kickoff slated for 6 pm at University Stadium. As for the festivities? Well, there’s plenty...
golobos.com
Lobos Defeat Lumberjacks in Four
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Behind three Lobo double-doubles, including 11 digs and a match-high 23 kills for Kaitlynn Biassou, 12 kills and 12 digs for Kali Wolf and 10 assists (tying her career high) and a match-high 27 digs for Alena Moldan, the Lobo volleyball team improved to 8-1 on the season with a four-set victory over Northern Arizona on Wednesday night.
golobos.com
Lobos Host Northern Arizona Wednesday in Penultimate Non-Conference Match
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– For the first time since Aug. 27, The University of New Mexico volleyball team will be playing at home as the Lobos host Northern Arizona in a home-and-home series that starts on Wednesday. The Lobos and Lumberjacks will play in Albuquerque on Wednesday, with first serve set...
golobos.com
Lobos Finish Third at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team completed its season-opening event on Tuesday with the final round of play of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The Lobos shot 2-under during the final 18 holes at the UNM Championship Course, tied for the lowest round of the day, to move up to a tie for third at 2-over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golobos.com
Lea Zurlinden Named MW Freshman of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico volleyball team earned its first Mountain West weekly conference honor of the season, and that accolade belongs to freshman Lea Zurlinden, who was named MW Freshman of the Week on Monday. Zurlinden started all three matches in the UC San Diego Tournament...
golobos.com
Lobos in Fifth after First Day of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team began its season-opening event on Monday with the first two rounds of play of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The Lobos shot 4-over during the first 36 holes at the UNM Championship Course and are in fifth place heading into the final round.
Head to the rodeo at the New Mexico State Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is back and bigger than ever before. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair started on September 8 and one of the main attractions each year is known as the State Fair Rodeo. The highly anticipated event is coming to Tingley Coliseum on Wednesday, September 14. The event will feature some of […]
KTLO
Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)
Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
KRQE News 13
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
generalaviationnews.com
Warbird Roundup 2022: Rare aircraft and record attendance
Take a sunny weekend in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, add about 20 warbirds, and mix with the friendly ambience of the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. This recipe created the largest crowd on record for the museum’s Warbird Roundup. This year’s attendance numbered 5,000 for the weekend, which is...
Navy Week coming to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today. Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
Boise Mayor collecting support for passenger train service to Salt Lake City
BOISE, Idaho — It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We're...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
KRQE News 13
Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It could make a great Jack-O-Lantern. Weighing in at more than 500 lbs, a pumpkin is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair. The family responsible for growing the gigantic gourd believes they may have broken a New Mexico record. It’s a 560 lbs pumpkin, and it’s captivating visitors at this year’s State Fair.
Comments / 1