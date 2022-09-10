ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos to Celebrate History on Saturday vs. UTEP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Saturday night will be a festive time around the corner of University Drive and Avineda Cesar Chavez. The Lobos host the 80th meeting between New Mexico and the UTEP Miners, with kickoff slated for 6 pm at University Stadium. As for the festivities? Well, there’s plenty...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Defeat Lumberjacks in Four

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Behind three Lobo double-doubles, including 11 digs and a match-high 23 kills for Kaitlynn Biassou, 12 kills and 12 digs for Kali Wolf and 10 assists (tying her career high) and a match-high 27 digs for Alena Moldan, the Lobo volleyball team improved to 8-1 on the season with a four-set victory over Northern Arizona on Wednesday night.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Finish Third at Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team completed its season-opening event on Tuesday with the final round of play of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The Lobos shot 2-under during the final 18 holes at the UNM Championship Course, tied for the lowest round of the day, to move up to a tie for third at 2-over.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lea Zurlinden Named MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The University of New Mexico volleyball team earned its first Mountain West weekly conference honor of the season, and that accolade belongs to freshman Lea Zurlinden, who was named MW Freshman of the Week on Monday. Zurlinden started all three matches in the UC San Diego Tournament...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos in Fifth after First Day of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team began its season-opening event on Monday with the first two rounds of play of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The Lobos shot 4-over during the first 36 holes at the UNM Championship Course and are in fifth place heading into the final round.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Head to the rodeo at the New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is back and bigger than ever before. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair started on September 8 and one of the main attractions each year is known as the State Fair Rodeo. The highly anticipated event is coming to Tingley Coliseum on Wednesday, September 14. The event will feature some of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTLO

Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)

Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
SANTA FE, NM
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
generalaviationnews.com

Warbird Roundup 2022: Rare aircraft and record attendance

Take a sunny weekend in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, add about 20 warbirds, and mix with the friendly ambience of the Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa. This recipe created the largest crowd on record for the museum’s Warbird Roundup. This year’s attendance numbered 5,000 for the weekend, which is...
NAMPA, ID
KRQE News 13

Navy Week coming to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has been selected as one of 14 cities to host a week-long celebration. The United States Navy will be at the Center of the Greater Albuquerque Community for Navy Week, which starts today. Navy Week will run until September 18. The week of events will include bringing a variety of assets, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood on the lookout for peacock poachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Is someone stealing peacocks off the streets of Albuquerque? Fliers are going up in a North Valley neighborhood where the birds have roamed free for years, asking everyone to be on the lookout for peacock poachers. Down along Matthew Avenue, just off Rio Grande, you’ll...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Giant pumpkin grown in Edgewood garden

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It could make a great Jack-O-Lantern. Weighing in at more than 500 lbs, a pumpkin is drawing a lot of attention at the State Fair. The family responsible for growing the gigantic gourd believes they may have broken a New Mexico record. It’s a 560 lbs pumpkin, and it’s captivating visitors at this year’s State Fair.
EDGEWOOD, NM

