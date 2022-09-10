ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s golf team completed its season-opening event on Tuesday with the final round of play of the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, presented by Margaret Moses Branch. The Lobos shot 2-under during the final 18 holes at the UNM Championship Course, tied for the lowest round of the day, to move up to a tie for third at 2-over.

