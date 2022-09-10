ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Littell apologized to Kapler for 'disrespectful' actions in win

With the Giants clinging to a three-run lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, Gabe Kapler entrusted Zack Littell with the eighth inning. Unfortunately for Littell, Kapler and the Giants, nothing went right, leading to one of the stranger moments of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why bringing Longoria back could make sense for Giants

CHICAGO -- It was a bit of a surprise when ESPN picked up the Giants vs. Chicago Cubs as a Sunday Night Baseball matchup this late in a down year for both organizations, and the network's producers probably were in for their own surprise when they arrived this weekend and tried to find a Giant to mic up during the broadcast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ex-Red Sox pitcher who retired to become policer officer killed in crash

A former major league pitcher who finished his baseball career with the Boston Red Sox was killed Sunday in a car crash. Anthony Varvaro, a Staten Island native who retired from baseball in 2016 to become a Port Authority police officer in New York, was on his way to an assignment at the World Trade Center for an event commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when he was hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way in the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, N.J.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NBC Sports

Who’s playing at LIV Golf’s Invitational in Chicago? How much can they win?

It’s time for the fifth edition of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. This weekend’s tournament will be taking place in Chicago. It’s been quite the ride since the tournament series kicked off in London – resulting in wins from Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson and Branden Grace. But who will win the fifth tournament?
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as big mistake hurts Junis in loss to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- Exactly one year ago, the Giants celebrated one of their best moments since the three-title years, clinching a postseason spot with weeks to go in the regular season. Times have changed. On the night when the Dodgers clinched the NL West title, the Giants lost 5-1 to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: The numbers suggest that Bogaerts is getting PAID this winter

The Red Sox live by the numbers, and in the case of Xander Bogaerts, they may die by them, too. Anyone paying attention knows that Bogaerts hasn't had a great year by his standards. He might only hit 15 homers, he's batting just .182 with two outs and runners in scoring position, and his disappearing act for about a month between July and August coincided with the Red Sox falling hopelessly out of contention.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred

Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Flores' deal with Giants was 'no brainer' for both sides

SAN FRANCISCO — At the MLB trade deadline last month, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear that there were no untouchables in the organization, but the Giants certainly had their preferences. Zaidi traded several veterans, including Darin Ruf and Curt Casali, but he viewed Wilmer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Belt offers update on Giants future: 'I love the Bay Area'

SAN FRANCISCO — The uncertainty about Brandon Belt’s future seems to have dissipated since his latest knee surgery, and on Wednesday, Belt made it clear he wants to play again. He hopes it’s in San Francisco, too. Belt joined Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper on the NBC...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Former 49ers OC sparks fan ire with searing Lance assessment

Less than one week into the 2022 season, former 49ers offensive coordinator and NFL coach Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance. In an interview with The 33rd Team immediately after the 49ers’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Martz provided a scathing review of Lance’s first performance as the team’s starting quarterback that wasn’t received well on the internet.
NFL
NBC Sports

Phillies beat Sandy Alcantara again thanks to The Replacements

MIAMI – Chalk up another victory for the Phillies over the Miami Marlins and give the credit to The Replacements. No, we’re not talking about that great rock band. We’re talking about Bailey Falter and Nick Maton. They co-starred in the Phillies’ 2-1 win over Miami on Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

