Byrnes football coach Reggie Shaw wins 100th career game

By Sam Albuquerque, Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Byrnes football coach Reggie Shaw won his 100th game as a coach when the Rebels beat Greer 23-14 on Friday night.

"I'm just humbled," Shaw said. "You're only as good as your coaches and those players, so I'm very thankful for number one: That God's placed me in this profession, and two, those coaches and players. It's been a lot of fun."

"My wife surprised me with a bunch of my old players after the game and it just broke me down. I'm just so thankful for all the memories, everything came flooding back from over 25-plus years of coaching."

Since starting his career in 1996, Shaw moved up the ranks from defensive line coach, defensive coordinator, and eventually taking over his first program, at Ben Lippen, in 2007. Shaw went to AC Flora next for four seasons before being named Byrnes coach.

Shaw, in his 15th season overall and sixth at Byrnes, has a career record of100-63.

Making Friday's win sweeter, Shaw's son Colby Shaw is the starting quarterback for the Rebels as a senior.

"You couldn't write it any better, to have your son out there leading team, it was pretty special," Shaw said.

The Rebels are 4-0, with Colby Shaw putting up incredible numbers: 1,146 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns and two interceptions on a 65% completion rate.

Reggie Shaw, in his 15th season as a  coach and sixth at Byrnes, will look to continue adding to his win total and lead this Byrnes team to the state championship promised land.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Byrnes football coach Reggie Shaw wins 100th career game

wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Clover

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another ‘Pet of the Week’! This week’s featured pet is Clover. Clover is three years old and is up to date on all her vaccines, is microchipped and spayed. Clover is full of energy, is very...
SPARTANBURG, SC
