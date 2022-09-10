Read full article on original website
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II while it lay in state inside a Parliament building Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall stretched to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. People in line said they didn’t mind the wait....
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
Ben Wallace stands guard at Queen’s coffin as member of Royal Company of Archers
Defence secretary Ben Wallace stood vigil at the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. Mr Wallace was joined by Scottish secretary Alister Jack, both dressed in the Royal Company of Archers uniform. The two Cabinet ministers are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the sovereign’s bodyguard in Scotland. They are part of a rotation of guards who will stand in vigil in 20-minute blocks until 6pm, when a new group will take over. The Royal Family website states: “It performs duties at the request of The Queen at any State and...
