Las Vegas, NV

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in the southeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard. Police said a 911 call was made just after 11...
Police: Person threatens family with knife, refuses to leave home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a person accused of barricading themself in a northwest valley home and threatening their family members with a knife, police said. Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller...
Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
