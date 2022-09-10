Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas
A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.
news3lv.com
2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his mother following a barricade situation in the east Las Vegas Valley Wednesday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive and Nellis Boulevard. Johansson said a 911 call was made in a nearby apartment that a man was acting erratically, armed with a knife.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas
UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive.
Police: 2 armed suspects taken into custody after barricade near Flamingo, Rainbow
lice were called to the home located in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a family disturbance. The barricade started around 10:15 a.m.
police1.com
Video shows moments that led up to officer being shot by suspect during foot pursuit
LAS VEGAS — Newly released police body-worn camera footage shows the dramatic moments when a Las Vegas officer shot and killed a man who first shot her while she chased him on Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, had pulled over a Buick — the driver was...
8newsnow.com
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in the southeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard. Police said a 911 call was made just after 11...
8newsnow.com
Police: Person threatens family with knife, refuses to leave home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a person accused of barricading themself in a northwest valley home and threatening their family members with a knife, police said. Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller...
KDWN
Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
Former Las Vegas-based Air Force commander accused of grooming, raping child repeatedly, report says
A former Las Vegas-based U.S. Air Force commander facing felony sex charges is accused of repeatedly raping a child, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
‘She had her whole life to live,’ Woman allegedly stabbed by ex-boyfriend identified
A woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday evening has been identified as 24-year-old Makayla Adams.
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
Dog involved in fatal attack on owner euthanized
City officials have confirmed that the dog that fatally attacked its owner in August was euthanized on Sept. 2.
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Family barricaded themselves from Las Vegas-area elected official accused of journalist’s murder before earlier arrest, report says
A report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators alleges Telles threatened a family member so-much-so that they and two other family members barricaded themselves in a room.
news3lv.com
3 people rescued from vehicles trapped in flood waters northeast of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three people were rescued after getting trapped in vehicles stuck in flood waters northeast of Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. The Moapa Valley Fire District said in a Facebook post that it got reports of two incidents where people were trapped at about 1:26 a.m.
