Crawford County, IL

COVID cases still dropping

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 5 days ago
Coronavirus cases in Crawford County are dropping at a faster rate, but outbreaks continue to have an impact on numbers.

Last week, 44 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department. This included four cases related to an outbreak.

The latest cases include six young boys and two girls, seven teenage boys, three men and seven women in their 20s, one man and two women in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 40s, a man and three women in their 50s, a man and three women in their 60s, two women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 6,990 cases have been reported here since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-five county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, more than 3.7 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with almost 39,450 deaths.

Robinson Daily News

Robinson, IL
