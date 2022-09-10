ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro area high school football Week 4 roundup: Oakland wins battle of 6A powers

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 5 days ago
Sophomore T.T. Hill had two touchdown runs and added a 71-yard pass to set up another TD as Oakland pulled away from host Ravenwood 45-31 in a battle of Class 6A heavyweights Friday.

The Patriots (4-0), who have won 34 consecutive games, racked up 468 total yards. They didn't put the Raptors (2-2) away until the closing minutes on C.J. Puckett's 10-yard TD run with 2:23 remaining.

Oakland quarterback Kade Hewitt had a big game, completing 6-of-10 for 184 yards and a touchdown while leading the Patriot with 97 rushing yards and two TDs.

Korey Smith had 11 tackles (one for loss) and a sack for Oakland, which had four sacks in the game.

KREAGER:If Oakland-Ravenwood football was preview of TSSAA 6A title game, get ready to buy your tickets

SCOREBOARD:Tennessee high school football scores for Week 4 of TSSAA 2022 season

Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson, a Mississippi State commitment, was 15-of-25 for 238 yards and added 114 yards rushing and two TDs.

Oakland will play at Siegel on Friday.

Siegel 31, Lebanon 28 (OT)

Blake Schofield's 30-yard field goal in overtime gave the Stars the upset victory over the state's third-ranked 6A team.

Cory Sims' third touchdown of the night, which was set up by a long run by QB Thomas Santel, tied the game at 28 with six minutes remaining in regulation.

Santel's TD strike to Sims late in the first half gave the Stars (3-1) a 21-14 halftime lead before Lebanon (3-1) scored two second-half TDs to take the lead.

Siegel will be at home against Oakland in a Region 4-6A game on Friday.

Blackman 54, Summit 21

The Blaze (3-1) amassed 711 total yards, including more than 500 by halftime, in the blowout win.

Ben Marshall had a big game for Blackman, rushing two times for 101 yards and a touchdown and hauling in five receptions for 165 yards and two more TDs.

Senior quarterback Jack Risner completed 17-of-23 for 322 yards and three TDs as three Blaze receivers all went over 100 yards. Justin Brown had seven catches for 117 yards and two TDs and Jacob Page had seven receptions for 111 yards.

Donovan Holloway rushed eight times for 100 yards and a touchdown for Blackman, which will play at Stewarts Creek on Friday in a Region 4-6A game.

Rockvale 24, Lincoln County 21

Eban Braiser's 25-yard field goal as time expired gave the Rockets the win and completed a comeback from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Rockets (3-1) fell down 21-7 early in the fourth, but Brennan Mayhew's 12-yard TD pass to Anthony Thiphavong with 9:12 remaining and Robbie Daniel's 1-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left tied the game to set up Braiser's game-winner.

Mayhew was 15-of-25 for 200 yards and two TDs while Daniel rushed for 82 yards.

The Rockets play at home against Riverdale in a 4-6A game on Friday.

Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3

The Warriors (3-1) allowed just 155 total yards in jumping out to a 28-3 halftime lead and never looking back.

Riverdale junior QB Braden Graham completed 7-of-8 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, including a 55-yarder to Brayden Vanderbilt.

Jaylen Thompson had a touchdown reception and also returned a fumble 80 yards for a TD in the win.

The Warriors will play at Rockvale in a Region 4-6A game Friday.

Smyrna 38, La Vergne 6

Arion Carter rushed 12 times for 123 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs got it done on the ground against their rivals.

With senior quarterback Landon Miller still out with a shoulder injury, the Bulldogs turned to junior Thomas Jones to run the Wildcat, and he rushed 15 times for 112 yards in the win.

Smyrna (3-0, 1-0 Region 6-6A) held La Vergne (1-3, 1-1) to 141 yards of total offense. La Vergne's David Waters had a 57-yard touchdown run for the Wolverines and finished with a team-high 73 yards rushing.

Smyrna will play at home against 6-6A rival Antioch on Friday while La Vergne will play host to Cane Ridge.

Stewarts Creek 24, Franklin 17

Javarian Otey rushed 23 times for 265 yards and three touchdowns as the Red Hawks (1-3) earned a victory in their first home game and first game playing on the school's new artificial turf.

Otey's 89-yard TD run with 7:36 left in regulation proved to be the difference.

Two Otey TDs (including a 60-yarder) and a field goal gave Stewarts Creek a 17-7 lead after one quarter, but Franklin held the Red Hawks scoreless through the second and third periods and came back to tie the game before Otey's game-winner.

Stewarts Creek will play at home against Blackman in a Region 4-6A game Friday.

MTCS 62, Mt. Juliet Christian 0

The Cougars (3-1) allowed just 18 total yards while torching the MJCA defense with seven rushing touchdowns.

MTCS quarterback Yates Geren rushed for 72 yards and a TD while throwing a 27-yard touchdown to Luke Scheffler. Eli Wilson had a touchdown run and a punt return for a TD and Chase Mitchell added two rushing touchdowns.

The Cougars will play at home against Trinity Christian on Friday.

Gordonsville 34, Eagleville 0

The Eagles (1-3) were shut out for the second consecutive game.

Eagleville was led on defense by Noah Lilly with seven tackles and Kolten Daniel with five tackles.

Cannon Co. 28, Webb School 21

Ryan Perkins' third touchdown run of the game in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Lions (1-3).

Perkins rushed 26 times for 235 yards and the three TDs while quarterback Kolby Miller completed his only pass attempt for a 49-yard TD strike to Zae Odom.

The Lions will play at Lookout Valley on Friday.

