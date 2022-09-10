ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls High falls to Bozeman in conference opener

By Tribune Staff
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 5 days ago

BOZEMAN – The Great Falls High football team dropped its Eastern AA opener Friday night, falling 24-14 to Bozeman High at Van Winkle Stadium.

Senior running back Rafe Longin rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries for the Bison in the loss, adding a 73-yard receiving touchdown on top of one on the ground.

Luke Smith of Bozeman led all receivers with seven catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Rocco Lencioni hauled in three passes for 33 yards, including a 15-yard score in the second quarter.

Hawks’ signal-caller Jake Casagranda completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Casagranda rushed for 114 yards and a score on 19 carries.

Reed Harris paced the Bison in the passing game with five catches for 76 yards, while Bozeman snagged three interceptions off of GFH quarterback Ashton Platt.

Platt finished the night with 7 completions for 177 yards and the touchdown to Longin.

The Bison trailed 21-7 at halftime but cut it to a one-possession game following their first drive of the second half on a 30-yard touchdown tote from Longin, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Lencioni’s 27-yard field goal provided the cushion Bozeman would need late in third with the scoreless fourth quarter to follow.

Linebacker Eli Pike and Longin at safety racked up 10 total tackles each to lead Great Falls High defensively, while Cooper Collins and Harris had eight apiece. Defensive end Wyatt DeVoss had 1.5 sacks for the Bison, while Lencioni nabbed a pair of interceptions for the Hawks.

The Bison fell to 2-1 overall with the loss, while Bozeman (1-0 Eastern AA, 1-2 overall) picked up its first win of the season.

Great Falls High faces off with Billings West (1-0 conf., 1-2 overall) at Daylis Stadium at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Bears edged Bozeman Gallatin 16-15 Thursday.

GFH 7 0 7 0 – 14

Bozeman 7 14 3 0 – 24

First quarter

BOZEMAN – Brady Casagranda 4 run (Rocco Lencioni kick)

GFH – Rafe Longin 73 pass from Ashton Platt (Tate O’Neill kick)

Second quarter

BOZEMAN – Luke Smith 23 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

BOZEMAN – Lencioni 15 pass from J. Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

Third quarter

GFH – Longin 30 run (O’Neill kick)

BOZEMAN – Lencioni 27 field goal

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye

A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
MANHATTAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Bozeman, MT
Education
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
Great Falls, MT
Football
Local
Montana Football
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Education
City
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
901
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy