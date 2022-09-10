Great Falls High falls to Bozeman in conference opener

BOZEMAN – The Great Falls High football team dropped its Eastern AA opener Friday night, falling 24-14 to Bozeman High at Van Winkle Stadium.

Senior running back Rafe Longin rushed for 116 yards on 14 carries for the Bison in the loss, adding a 73-yard receiving touchdown on top of one on the ground.

Luke Smith of Bozeman led all receivers with seven catches for 145 yards and a touchdown, while Rocco Lencioni hauled in three passes for 33 yards, including a 15-yard score in the second quarter.

Hawks’ signal-caller Jake Casagranda completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, while Brady Casagranda rushed for 114 yards and a score on 19 carries.

Reed Harris paced the Bison in the passing game with five catches for 76 yards, while Bozeman snagged three interceptions off of GFH quarterback Ashton Platt.

Platt finished the night with 7 completions for 177 yards and the touchdown to Longin.

The Bison trailed 21-7 at halftime but cut it to a one-possession game following their first drive of the second half on a 30-yard touchdown tote from Longin, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Lencioni’s 27-yard field goal provided the cushion Bozeman would need late in third with the scoreless fourth quarter to follow.

Linebacker Eli Pike and Longin at safety racked up 10 total tackles each to lead Great Falls High defensively, while Cooper Collins and Harris had eight apiece. Defensive end Wyatt DeVoss had 1.5 sacks for the Bison, while Lencioni nabbed a pair of interceptions for the Hawks.

The Bison fell to 2-1 overall with the loss, while Bozeman (1-0 Eastern AA, 1-2 overall) picked up its first win of the season.

Great Falls High faces off with Billings West (1-0 conf., 1-2 overall) at Daylis Stadium at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Bears edged Bozeman Gallatin 16-15 Thursday.

GFH 7 0 7 0 – 14

Bozeman 7 14 3 0 – 24

First quarter

BOZEMAN – Brady Casagranda 4 run (Rocco Lencioni kick)

GFH – Rafe Longin 73 pass from Ashton Platt (Tate O’Neill kick)

Second quarter

BOZEMAN – Luke Smith 23 pass from Jake Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

BOZEMAN – Lencioni 15 pass from J. Casagranda (Lencioni kick)

Third quarter

GFH – Longin 30 run (O’Neill kick)

BOZEMAN – Lencioni 27 field goal