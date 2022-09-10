Read full article on original website
Avivarsh Sai Paleti ranks 1,917th in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending June 18
The following residential sales were reported in Pontiac in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $160,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,927 for the previous year. 801 LANDRETH Ln.$160,000Property Tax (2020): $2,927.02Effective... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:28. 11:05.
Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales
Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD. First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. employs...
Central Illinois Proud
Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
Popular discount store opening new location in Illinois this month
Are you looking for a great deal on brand-name merchandise? Then you won't want to miss the grand opening of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Peoria, Illinois. Popular discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet is set to host a grand opening event for their new store in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Chipotle opening second location in Springfield
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a second Springfield location in the works. Construction is underway at 2325 N. Dirksen Parkway, which formerly housed an HSHS Priority Care. The fast casual Mexican company, based in California, has approximately 3,000 locations throughout the U.S. Chipotle...
OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders
Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
Harvest holding off into October
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite pumpkin patches and apple orchards opening up, harvest is still some time away in Peoria County for corn and soybeans. “We are running a tad later than what we normally run as far as maturity goes. On a normal year harvest would probably start around the third week in September but looks like we’re going to push that back to about the first week of October,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.
One of downstate’s largest liquor stores coming soon to Galesburg
Galesburg soon will be home to one of the largest retail liquor stores in downstate Illinois. Northern Illinois-based chain Liquor ‘n’ Wine says it expects to open its ninth store as soon as Thanksgiving at 1576 N. Henderson St., the former site of Northgate Lanes bowling center. Original...
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or “snowbirds” who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications. Brandon Higgins is back for his fourth...
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13
Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Bond set for two Spring Bay residents after 6 hour standoff Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Steven J. Werner, 34 and Caitlin L. Brewer, 28 are facing felony charges after a 6-hour standoff with Police on Monday. Both appeared in Woodford County bonding court Wednesday morning. Werner had his bond set at $250,000 for a Class 2 Felony Robbery and Class A Misdemeanor Battery. Brewer had her bond set at $10,000 for Class 4 Felony Concealing and Aiding a Fugitive.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside
UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards coal plant to big screen
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local activists are ready to tell the story of the fight for clean air in the Peoria area. Monday is the premiere of the documentary film ‘Dangerous Neighbor.’ It tells the story of the decade-long struggle leading up to a legal victory against the Edwards coal plant, sued over its pollution and contributions to poor air quality around it. The legal decision against it lead to more than $8.6 million going towards local environmental efforts and community funds.
Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
