Pekin, IL

spotonillinois.com

Avivarsh Sai Paleti ranks 1,917th in Boys' 14 doubles bracket by week ending June 18

The following residential sales were reported in Pontiac in the week ending Aug. 20, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $160,000 and the median property tax bill was $2,927 for the previous year. 801 LANDRETH Ln.$160,000Property Tax (2020): $2,927.02
PONTIAC, IL
spotonillinois.com

Week ending Aug. 20: Putnam County home sales

Shares in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. (FOTB:PKC) in Ottawa finished Sept. 13 at $86.1 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 2.16 percent fall from the day before when it closed at $88. Stocks in First Ottawa Bancshares Inc. have stayed at $86.1 USD.
OTTAWA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois to construct a new transmission line in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As Peoria and Peoria County are growing, there is a need for more energy to be transmitted to consumers. Ameren Illinois has come up with a solution for the growing community. Tuesday, Ameren Illinois hosted its first open house to discuss the Peoria County Reliability...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Chipotle opening second location in Springfield

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a second Springfield location in the works. Construction is underway at 2325 N. Dirksen Parkway, which formerly housed an HSHS Priority Care. The fast casual Mexican company, based in California, has approximately 3,000 locations throughout the U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Jump Simulation Education director among training leaders

Nikki Delinski, DNP, RN, director of Educational Operations for OSF Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center in Peoria, Illinois, is among Training magazine’s 2022 Top 25 Emerging Training Leaders in the nation. Delinski was further recognized as ranking among the Top 5 Emerging Training Leaders based on her nomination submitted by a colleague.
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication

Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15.
ABINGDON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Harvest holding off into October

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Despite pumpkin patches and apple orchards opening up, harvest is still some time away in Peoria County for corn and soybeans. “We are running a tad later than what we normally run as far as maturity goes. On a normal year harvest would probably start around the third week in September but looks like we’re going to push that back to about the first week of October,” said Peoria County Farm Bureau Manager Patrick Kirchhofer.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal

Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

IDOT hosts pop-up hiring event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation hosted a one-day hiring popup event on Saturday. IDOT is hiring seasonal workers or "snowbirds" who tackle the winter weather. Representatives from IDOT were on hand to help jobseekers with applications.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13

Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points.
SAYBROOK, IL
25newsnow.com

Bond set for two Spring Bay residents after 6 hour standoff Monday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Steven J. Werner, 34 and Caitlin L. Brewer, 28 are facing felony charges after a 6-hour standoff with Police on Monday. Both appeared in Woodford County bonding court Wednesday morning. Werner had his bond set at $250,000 for a Class 2 Felony Robbery and Class A Misdemeanor Battery. Brewer had her bond set at $10,000 for Class 4 Felony Concealing and Aiding a Fugitive.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria's Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington makes changes to drinking water supply

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is improving the taste of its drinking water following a high amount of taste and odor compounds found within it. Public works crews seasonally switch the water supply between the city’s two sources; Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington in Hudson. Director of the city’s public works department, Kevin Kothe said warm summer months cause an increase in blue-green algae.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Dangerous Neighbor’ brings battle over Edwards coal plant to big screen

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local activists are ready to tell the story of the fight for clean air in the Peoria area. Monday is the premiere of the documentary film ‘Dangerous Neighbor.’ It tells the story of the decade-long struggle leading up to a legal victory against the Edwards coal plant, sued over its pollution and contributions to poor air quality around it. The legal decision against it lead to more than $8.6 million going towards local environmental efforts and community funds.
EDWARDS, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin celebrates 50th Marigold Festival with new sculpture

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Pekin continues it’s Marigold Festival tradition for the 50th year, they’re celebrating with a new addition to Mineral Springs Park. East Peoria wood carving artist Mark Alcorn was commissioned to make a structure out of a tree on the park’s property. His design features a large dragon at the top of the sculpture, surrounded by depictions of US Senator Everett Dirksen, local logos and, of course, marigolds.
PEKIN, IL

