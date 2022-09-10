Read full article on original website
Related
swark.today
Prescott’s play against Fordyce improved, says Coach Glass, but Wolves will face test against Bobcats’ running back Lindsey Friday
In their 42-14 defeat of the Fordyce Redbugs this past Friday in the Redbugs’ own stadium, the Prescott Curley Wolves “took some steps in the right direction,” said Curley Wolves’ Coach Brian Glass. That direction he refers to is the 3A Region 5 conference season, which...
kygl.com
ZZ Top in El Dorado, Ar Ticket Giveaway Contest Rules
Get ready for a great night! ZZ Top will be performing at the First Financial Music Hall in Eldorado, Arkansas on Wednesday, September, 21 at 7:30 PM. The Eagle has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Be sure to download the Eagle app. Then just Text Us 'I...
swark.today
Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24
The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
magnoliareporter.com
Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road
Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
swark.today
Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott
Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
southwestarkansasradio.com
35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
magnoliareporter.com
KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman
Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
Family loses everything but each other in camper fire
CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
Get Ready for Fun at The 107th Annual Miller County Fair & Rodeo Sept 21- 24
It's fair season and it's time to get ready for the 107th Annual Miller County Fair and Rodeo brought to you by the Miller County Fair Association. The Miller County Fairground will be filled with fun, vendors and events. To kick off all the events there will be the County...
arkadelphian.com
Fendleys win biggest watermelon award
Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table
VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arkadelphian.com
Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270
One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?
If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
KTBS
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas
EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
magnoliareporter.com
TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker
NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
arkadelphian.com
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
txktoday.com
Spay/ Neuter Ordinance In Effect This Week
Last month, the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council met and approved an ordinance that will require residents who are not registered as licensed breeders, to spay/ neuter their animals. This comes as little surprise to many who are aware of the overpopulation of stray animals, and animals in the care of the city.
Police: Man arrested after stealing backpack full of ammo from Academy
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana PD arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Sept. 6, after he allegedly tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from Academy Sports Store. According the police, Smith had left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot while a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped […]
Watch Out For This ‘Jury Scam’ + Last Weeks Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
A heads-up Bowie County citizen realized before it was too late, thankfully, that someone was trying to scam her this week. Plus, all the usual crimes and investigations in your weekly report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week...
Comments / 0