Hope, AR

ZZ Top in El Dorado, Ar Ticket Giveaway Contest Rules

Get ready for a great night! ZZ Top will be performing at the First Financial Music Hall in Eldorado, Arkansas on Wednesday, September, 21 at 7:30 PM. The Eagle has your chance to win a pair of tickets! Be sure to download the Eagle app. Then just Text Us 'I...
EL DORADO, AR
swark.today

Girl Trek Arkansas to stage expo, concert at Hempstead Hall September 23-24

The first GirlTrek: Arkansas event is being held inclusive of our urban community and every woman and girl within the entire state of Arkansas, is welcome. This Health Symposium and Outdoor Expo wellness walk-centric experience is a co-branded multicultural affair for Arkansas the entire community can join. This Symposium Expo...
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Smackover man dies when truck overturns on Ouachita County road

Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
SMACKOVER, AR
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swark.today

Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott

Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
PRESCOTT, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

35,000 diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Diamond number 35,000 has been found at the Crater of Diamonds State Park. Park officials say Scott Kreykes of Dierks recently spent a day at the park sifting dirt from the East Drain of the diamond search area. He took his sifted gravel home to look through later. Visitors to the Crater of Diamonds are allowed to take one, five gallon bucket of dirt home per day. While searching through his gravel at home, Kreykes spotted a pearl-shaped diamond. He carried his gem to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center, where staff registered it as a 3 pt. white diamond.
DIERKS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

KZHE-FM : Explosive device found by fisherman

Residents of Lake Erling and southern Lafayette County may have heard a loud explosion around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The boom was a controlled detonation of a 40-caliber medium velocity shell used in an M203 handheld launcher. The shell was found by a local fisherman on the banks of the Red River around 8 p.m. Thursday.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Family loses everything but each other in camper fire

CADDO VALLEY — A family lost everything they had this weekend in a camper fire. Kyle and Adrianna Steele and their two children were not present when the blaze consumed their camper, parked at the Caddo Valley RV Park, on Saturday, Sept. 10. Two dogs inside the camper died in the fire.
CADDO VALLEY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Fendleys win biggest watermelon award

Darlene Fendley took the blue ribbon this year in the Clark County Fair’s Giant Watermelon Contest, with a watermelon weighing in at 88 pounds. Her husband, W.L. “Dub” Fendley, earned the second-place prize with a 64-pound watermelon. The Fendleys hail from the Central community of Clark County.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: The Reserved Table

VIVIAN, La. - If you like good food and good artwork, The Reserved Table in Vivian is the place for you. It's a home grown farm to table restaurant with an art gallery on the side. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe checked it out for this week's Tasty Tuesday. The Reserved...
VIVIAN, LA
arkadelphian.com

Juvenile killed in rollover on Hwy 270

One person was killed in a Labor Day crash that sent three others to the hospital with injuries. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, a juvenile was ejected from a 2013 Dodge Caravan whose driver left the roadway and ramped a driveway. The accident happened at 8:09...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
Kicker 102.5

What Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Texarkana?

If you go anywhere in Texarkana you see that we love our burgers. But what restaurant in Texarkana has the best burger?. From the big huge can't fit in your mouth burgers to the exotic flavors and toppings I love all of them. But when it comes to the public's opinion of the best burger in town I honestly have no idea. So I get on the internet and here are the 10 best burgers in town according to the website Trip Advisor.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : Capital murder trial starts for Taylor Parker

NEW BOSTON, TX -- A Bowie County jury began hearing testimony on Monday in the death penalty trial of a woman accused of murdering a pregnant friend and taking her unborn baby in 2020. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, is facing a possible death sentence if found guilty of capital murder...
NEW BOSTON, TX
arkadelphian.com

4 die in Hot Springs crash

Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
txktoday.com

Spay/ Neuter Ordinance In Effect This Week

Last month, the Texarkana, Arkansas City Council met and approved an ordinance that will require residents who are not registered as licensed breeders, to spay/ neuter their animals. This comes as little surprise to many who are aware of the overpopulation of stray animals, and animals in the care of the city.
TEXARKANA, AR

