Business

Benzinga

Li-Cycle Misses Q3 Consensus As Higher Nickel, Cobalt Prices Weigh

EPS loss of $(0.16), missed the consensus loss of $(0.12). Operations losses increased to $(34.5) million, compared to $(6.2) million a year ago. Li-Cycle held $649 million in cash on hand. Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$(25.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(31.6) million, compared to $(5.3) million...
Benzinga

Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Selling Off

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading lower by 6.22% to $0.00001209 during Tuesday's trading session after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a...
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The...
Benzinga

Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cushing MLP & Infr Total Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cushing MLP & Infr Total SRV. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Friday, Cushing MLP & Infr Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
Benzinga

TRES Is Launching a New Product: TRES NFT GOLD, 100% Backed by Real Gold

Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The cryptocurrency company, which has presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE, is launching a new, unique product named TRES Gold, which helps investors all around the world buy gold in digital form. The crypto asset industry is changing; the relationship between the real world and the virtual world is developing.
