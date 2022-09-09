Read full article on original website
Related
Li-Cycle Misses Q3 Consensus As Higher Nickel, Cobalt Prices Weigh
EPS loss of $(0.16), missed the consensus loss of $(0.12). Operations losses increased to $(34.5) million, compared to $(6.2) million a year ago. Li-Cycle held $649 million in cash on hand. Cash flows used in operating activities were ~$(25.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(31.6) million, compared to $(5.3) million...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Is Selling Off
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading lower by 6.22% to $0.00001209 during Tuesday's trading session after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a...
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed
It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UBS To Boost Its Dividend By 10%; Expects Buybacks To Surpass $5B
UBS Group AG UBS looks to increase its dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share, adding its board intends to propose at the 2023 annual meeting and expects its 2022 share repurchases to exceed $5 billion. As of September 9, UBS bought back $4.1 billion in shares. UBS would guide...
Markets Are Heading Towards A Bigger Downturn, Options Trading Suggests
On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that “it’s not uncommon for investors to run” in such an environment to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY. There was a buyer of 13,300 of the October 7 weekly 395/380 put spreads at an average...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Evercore ISI Group Boosts PT On This Stock By Around 400%, Plus This Analyst Predicts $100 For Merck
Berenberg raised the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. MRK from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.22 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo cut the price target on Eastman Chemical Company EMN from $110 to $95. Eastman Chemical shares fell 0.4% to $83.00 in pre-market trading. Evercore...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
TRACON Pharma TCON shares rose 19.5% to $2.27 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. MediciNova MNOV shares increased by 14.08% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $119.1 million. Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares moved upwards by 12.97% to $1.48. The...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Benzinga
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Cushing MLP & Infr Total Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Cushing MLP & Infr Total SRV. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Friday, Cushing MLP & Infr Total will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AMPE, SFIX and MDT - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
LAW・
Benzinga
TRES Is Launching a New Product: TRES NFT GOLD, 100% Backed by Real Gold
Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The cryptocurrency company, which has presence in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the UAE, is launching a new, unique product named TRES Gold, which helps investors all around the world buy gold in digital form. The crypto asset industry is changing; the relationship between the real world and the virtual world is developing.
After Investor Flak, German Healthcare Giant Bayer Starts Hunt For New CEO: Report
Bayer AG BAYRY has started a hunt for CEO Werner Baumann's successor, Bloomberg News reported, citing people close to the matter. The new CEO search may portend an early departure for Baumann, whose contract with Bayer isn't set to expire until April 2024. Bayer's chairman Norbert Winkeljohann is looking at...
Comments / 0