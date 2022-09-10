Read full article on original website
Funding anti-violence efforts across Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - On average, every six hours in Illinois someone is killed with a gun. The state has the ninth highest rate of gun homicide in the country. Ten months ago, in the midst of a pandemic-era crime surge, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declared gun violence a public health...
Commentary: Scott Reeder - Eight years after beating, little changed
Should it take more than eight years to fire state employees involved in the beating of a disabled patient in a Illinois state facility? It's a question that begs to be asked in the wake of an investigation conducted by several news organizations. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 13:23.
McGill slams SAFE-T Act: 'Offenders who violated and escaped, we took back into custody'
Illinois Senate 11th District candidate Thomas McGill is calling on the state's politicians to overturn the controversial Safe-T Act. "Truth about Safe-T Act no one is talking about," McGill tweeted. "I worked the house arrest program in Cook County. Offenders who violated and escaped,...
