WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, those 17-years-old and younger will be allowed to use guns and/or any other legal equipment to hunt deer of either sex. Those who are at least 18-years old may only use archery gear. Additionally, hunters 17-years-old and younger are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a “hunter education course.”

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO