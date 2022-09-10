ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: watching tropics as local weather stays stellar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains fantastic weather for the Cape Fear Region for summer’s final week. Thursday opens the period with high temperatures in the middle 80s, fresh northerly breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Nights will feature more breathable 60s. Hotter, muggier conditions may reemerge by next week as rain chances keep a low profile. Overall, great conditions for a household project or late-season beach, lake, or pool trip!
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paradise Cove Condos held its groundbreaking ceremony to begin building back what it once lost. In April 2021, a fire ripped through Paradise Cove that destroyed 12 homes and leaving three people to jump from the second and third stories in order to get to safety. Others had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
#First Alert
WBTW News13

4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
LONGS, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WECT

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, those 17-years-old and younger will be allowed to use guns and/or any other legal equipment to hunt deer of either sex. Those who are at least 18-years old may only use archery gear. Additionally, hunters 17-years-old and younger are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a “hunter education course.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incident involving eight vehicles along Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9. According to a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol, the series of collisions occurred near Buck Drive on Sidbury Road at 8 a.m. The trooper stated that the incident began...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at its September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easement that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and restricting the community’s access to a nearby park. To make matters worse, it would have blocked one couple’s driveway.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

