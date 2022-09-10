Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
First Alert Forecast: watching tropics as local weather stays stellar
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains fantastic weather for the Cape Fear Region for summer’s final week. Thursday opens the period with high temperatures in the middle 80s, fresh northerly breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Nights will feature more breathable 60s. Hotter, muggier conditions may reemerge by next week as rain chances keep a low profile. Overall, great conditions for a household project or late-season beach, lake, or pool trip!
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous at home, Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a refreshing Wednesday night as lows plunge into the lower and middle 60s Thursday morning after a pleasant Wednesday afternoon across the Cape Fear Region. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. As a high pressure cell noses in...
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
Waterspout forms offshore of Sunset Beach, moves ashore amid tornado warning
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning around the time the waterspout developed near the west end of Sunset Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Whiteville continues work on flood mitigation four years after Hurricane Florence
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Cities and towns are still trying to rebuild four years after Hurricane Florence brought record rain and flooding to southeastern North Carolina. In Whiteville, Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder stood along South Madison to reflect on how far the town’s main road has come since being inundated with water four years ago.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TAKE A LOOK: Funnel cloud spotted by numerous people around Shallotte today
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Gusty storms slowly pushed through parts of Brunswick County today. In addition to the heavy rain and wind, a brief funnel cloud was reported near Shallotte. Thankfully, the funnel never touched the ground making it a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manatees becoming common Cape Fear visitors
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An unusual visitor is being spotted in southeastern North Carolina waters. Over the past ten years, manatee sightings in the Cape Fear River have increased, with the most recent sighting happening last month. The mammals are a federally protected species, which means if you do see...
WECT
Paradise Cove breaking ground after 17 months
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Paradise Cove Condos held its groundbreaking ceremony to begin building back what it once lost. In April 2021, a fire ripped through Paradise Cove that destroyed 12 homes and leaving three people to jump from the second and third stories in order to get to safety. Others had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
“See you Saturday for a nutty time”: Dublin Peanut Festival set for this weekend
DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Peanut Festival in Dublin will take place this weekend. This is the 30th anniversary of the event that includes a parade Saturday at 10 a.m. WECT’s Frances Weller will serve as the Grand Marshal. “This Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 the parade will...
Massive bonfire, hole left unattended on Oak Island beach could harm sea turtles
Oak Island, N.C. — The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beachgoers of bonfire rules after responding to a dangerous incident on Sunday. Firefighters responded Sunday around 5 a.m. to a large unattended bonfire at the beach. In addition to the flames, there was a massive hole (10 feet wide by 4 feet deep) in the sand.
WECT
NHC Arboretum to host Cape Fear Latino Festival on Sunday, September 18
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Latino Festival will be held at the New Hanover County Arboretum on Sunday, September 18 from Noon to 7 p.m. Cape Fear Latinos is organizing the event, which was established by the Friends of the Arboretum as the Hispanic Heritage Festival in 2020.
4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announces 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced that the 2022 Youth Deer Hunting Day will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, those 17-years-old and younger will be allowed to use guns and/or any other legal equipment to hunt deer of either sex. Those who are at least 18-years old may only use archery gear. Additionally, hunters 17-years-old and younger are not required to be accompanied by an adult if they have completed a “hunter education course.”
WECT
8-vehicle incident on Sidbury Road leaves 3 with serious injuries
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incident involving eight vehicles along Sidbury Road left three with serious injuries on Sept. 9. According to a trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol, the series of collisions occurred near Buck Drive on Sidbury Road at 8 a.m. The trooper stated that the incident began...
WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
WECT
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
WECT
New Hanover County Schools addresses bus route issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools took to Facebook on Sept. 13 to address some of the issues that have been raised concerning bus routes. In their statement, NHCS explained that bus assignments currently outweigh the number of students actually riding the bus. They added that route capacities and times are being evaluated as of this time.
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says issue with its main phone line fixed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that an issue with its main phone number has been fixed Monday. Earlier on Monday. the sheriff’s office said the number wasn’t working and that its phone provider was working to resolve the issue. Shortly after...
WECT
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Town Council seemingly blocked an application from the Carolina Beach Yacht Club to build a fence at its September 13 meeting. The fence would have crossed an easement that connects Georgia and Florida avenues, turning those streets into dead ends and restricting the community’s access to a nearby park. To make matters worse, it would have blocked one couple’s driveway.
Comments / 1