WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of meth
NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
Champaign Co. lieutenant graduates from FBI program
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program. According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities. Sherrick is […]
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
MyWabashValley.com
3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
WAND TV
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
WAND TV
Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Decatur, suspect arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was sent to the hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Decatur. According to police, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in reference to a domestic violence situation. Decatur Patrol...
U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
WAND TV
Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
WAND TV
Coroner: Rantoul man may have experienced medical episode before deadly crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the name of a driver who passed away in a single vehicle accident Sunday near Rantoul. Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. on September 11 in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department located in Urbana.
2 arrested, guns seized after police chase
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
whporadio.com
newschannel20.com
newschannel20.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
foxillinois.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
