Coles County, IL

foxillinois.com

Man arrested for possession of meth

NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. lieutenant graduates from FBI program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant graduated from a FBI program. According to a news release, Lt. David Sherrick graduated from the FBI National Academy on Tuesday. The 10-week program teaches law enforcement officers advanced communication, leadership and officer resiliency to help them lead back in their own communities. Sherrick is […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Richland County elementary teacher appears in court

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

3 inmates hospitalized following fight at Terre Haute prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three inmates were sent to the hospital following a fight at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute. The incident happened Sunday, Sept. 11, according to an email sent by the Federal Correctional Institute. Multiple inmates were observed fighting and responding staff secured the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
CLINTON, IL
WAND TV

Police: Woman reported as missing has contacted them to say she is safe

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was reported missing in Clinton has made contact with police to verify her safety. Clinton Police told WAND News 32-year-old Juana Arellano-Garnica made personal contact with officers to confirm she is safe. "In respect to Arellano's privacy, no other information will be released...
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Police: Burglar caught red-handed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Decatur, suspect arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was sent to the hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Decatur. According to police, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in reference to a domestic violence situation. Decatur Patrol...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: Thieves arrested for scooter theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for several electric scooter thefts on campus in recent weeks. Officers were called on Friday just after 8 p.m. by a student who reported his scooter had been stolen from the Illini Union. The student said an Apple AirTag […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

2 arrested, guns seized after police chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
whporadio.com

newschannel20.com

newschannel20.com

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Man pleads guilty in deadly block party shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly shooting. Damariyon Mills is accused of firing a gun on Leafland Avenue in July 2021. Detectives said a block party was taking place when arguments broke out, which led to fights, followed...
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 5 thru September 10

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 5, 2022 thru September 10, 2022. China Wok, 3247 N. 21st St. (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found several items in walk-in cooler not marked with date of consumption. Observed raw meat being stored above ready to eat food. Found raw chicken sitting out at 61 degrees Fahrenheit.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

