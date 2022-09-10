How many points did Lane Fehrenbacher from Dalton City win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by week ending June 18?

Read full article on original website
NMHS football thumps Vandalia in battle of state-ranked foes
The North Mac High School football team, pictured celebrating a touchdown, knocked off Vandalia 40-7 in a battle of state-ranked foes in Virden Sept. 9. The Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are currently in soul possession of first place in the South Central Conference. Enquirer~Democrat...
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley refuses to yield in shutout of Rantoul Township 8-0
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley proved that in blanking Rantoul Township 8-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 14.
Home sales in Saybrook in week ending Aug. 13
Bloomington tennis player Brandon Gwinn is ranked 6,235th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Sept. 3. They had 60 total points, split between 60 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
Ludacris Returns Home to perform at State Farm Center
The State Farm Center Theatre announced today that rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, will perform Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm as part of the University of Illinois Homecoming festivities. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest.
Village of Chatham Village Board met Aug. 9
Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Call to Order 1. Moment of Silence 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Announcements: 5. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Old Business C. New Business 1. Resolution 48-22 Approving...
Chipotle opening second location in Springfield
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a second Springfield location in the works. Construction is underway at 2325 N. Dirksen Parkway, which formerly housed an HSHS Priority Care. The fast casual Mexican company, based in California, has approximately 3,000 locations throughout the U.S. Chipotle...
Homicide Victims Identified; Man In Custody In Connection With Deaths
The victims of Sunday's double homicide in Springfield have been identified... and police have located a vehicle that may be connected to the incident, and have taken a man into custody. Coroner Jim Allmon says 67-year-old John Norgaard died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his 69-year-old...
Village of Chatham Committee of the Whole met Aug. 9
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: A. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Consent Agenda 1. Approve Minutes from Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 - Committee of the Whole C. Old Business D. New Business...
