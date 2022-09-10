Merrifield man sustains minor injuries in Royalton crash

A Merrifield man was injured, Friday, when he was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Royalton.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Aaron William Sheffield, 38, Merrifield, sustained “non-life threatening” injuries as a result of the crash.

At about 4:51 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol received a report of an accident with injuries at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and Centre Street in Royalton. The wreck occurred when Sheffield’s vehicle got sandwiched between two other cars in traffic, according to the State Patrol.

The report states that three vehicles — a 2013 Ford Focus, a 2010 Chevy Cobalt and a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan — were all traveling westbound through Royalton on Highway 10. As the Friday afternoon traffic slowed, the driver of the Focus, Travis Loren Parr, 50, Mondovie, Wisconsin, collided with the Cobalt, driven by Sheffield. The crash then caused a chain reaction, with Sheffield’s vehicle colliding with the minivan, driven by Ronda Marie Anderson, 51, Coon Rapids.

Sheffield was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Neither Parr nor Anderson was injured.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident. The airbags did not deploy in any of the vehicles, and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.