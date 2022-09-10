Look: Ray Hardy leads Bob Jones to 33-0 win over Grissom

MADISON - Ray Hardy showed why he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown and throwing a 42-yard TD pass to lead Bob Jones to a 33-0 victory over Grissom in a Class 7A Alabama high school football game on Friday night.

Hardy, a senior, connected with Malachi Foster on the touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Foster caught another TD pass from Dylan Willingham in the fourth quarter.

Bob Jones' defense was dominant as they held Grissom under 100 yards of total offense.

