ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Look: Ray Hardy leads Bob Jones to 33-0 win over Grissom

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jiMD_0hpfMTah00

MADISON - Ray Hardy showed why he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown and throwing a 42-yard TD pass to lead Bob Jones to a 33-0 victory over Grissom in a Class 7A Alabama high school football game on Friday night.

Hardy, a senior, connected with Malachi Foster on the touchdown pass late in the first quarter. Foster caught another TD pass from Dylan Willingham in the fourth quarter.

Bob Jones' defense was dominant as they held Grissom under 100 yards of total offense.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Here are photos from Friday night's game:

All photos by Joe Boyd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUdmC_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuHUv_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kAbEc_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErFBv_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUDsC_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWdqf_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kkap_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04e7uT_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7YJq_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMhJh_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05g17T_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gekyY_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvmRr_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfCkp_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vx0qn_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240EvK_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ1p9_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIAGr_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oazln_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dLzU7_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEzgI_0hpfMTah00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFlZr_0hpfMTah00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport

So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

What are they building at Polaris?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At TVL, we like to kick things into high gear, and so does Polaris. If you own a cool four wheeler or a sling shot and have wondered what it would be like to build one, you might want to look into a career at Polaris. Payton wanted a look at what Polaris is buidling and headed to a training session.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Madison, AL
Football
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
Local
Alabama Sports
Madison, AL
Education
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Education
WAFF

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey attends ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s Governor, Kay Ivey was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Athens Monday morning. The ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening of TBAKI and SAIA, suppliers for Mazda Toyota manufacturing. TBAKI stands for Toyota Boshoku Aki USA and SAIA stands for Systems automotive Interiors Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Boyd
WAFF

Madison County School District looking to add two new schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education met Tuesday to discuss the possibility of adding two new schools to the district. During the meeting, the Madison County Board of Education approved a $196 million capital budget plan and a $250 million budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
courierjournal.net

Legend at the Ritz

SHEFFIELD – Colbert County Tourism is excited to present An Evening with Mark Collie at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday, September 17 at 7pm. Tickets are $25 and are available now at tennesseevalleyarts.org or by calling 256-383-0533. American Songwriter calls Mark Collie one of country music’s most enduring singers,...
SHEFFIELD, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WAFF

Jackson County School District to hire new superintendent

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County School District will select a new superintendent on Wednesday. The School System opened the application for the position on Sept. 6 and closed it Tuesday. Just a few months ago in June, Superintendent Kevin Dukes sadly passed away from a medical condition that...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex

CULLMAN, Ala.- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget.  With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint.  Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings...
CULLMAN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Huntsville Mayor Battle proposes 5% salary increase for all city of Huntsville employees

Mayor Tommy Battle wants to give city of Huntsville employees a pay raise that would be the largest during his time in office. Battle will propose a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees as part of the administration’s 2023 budget that must be approved by the city council. The highest increase previously during Battle’s 14 years as mayor has been a 3% increase last year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy