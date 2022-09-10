TAMPA — Before settling into a serviceable rhythm Sunday night, Josh Wells fell out of sync for one regrettable snap. Tom Brady’s cadence still was echoing when Cowboys edge-rush extraordinaire Micah Parsons burst around Wells’ left side and hooked Wells’ outstretched left arm, seemingly carrying the Bucs’ veteran with him as he churned toward Brady and wrapped his arms around the quarterback’s midsection for a third-down sack at the Dallas 11.

