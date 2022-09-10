Read full article on original website
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
spotonillinois.com
NMHS football thumps Vandalia in battle of state-ranked foes
The North Mac High School football team, pictured celebrating a touchdown, knocked off Vandalia 40-7 in a battle of state-ranked foes in Virden Sept. 9. The Panthers are 3-0 on the season and are currently in soul possession of first place in the South Central Conference. Enquirer~Democrat...
spotonillinois.com
Time grows short for fire-ravaged Greene almshouse
The Greene County Almshouse is still standing, but it is only a matter of time until the structure is history. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and its end was hastened by a fire the night of Aug. 17 that burned virtually everything except some brick-framed walls.
spotonillinois.com
IDNR accepting Jersey County farm bids
GRAFTON - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting sealed bids to lease 90 acres of farmland at Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton. The IDNR also is seeking bids to farm 230 acres at the Copperhead Hollow State Wildlife Area near Fieldon. The IDNR will conduct a conference...
spotonillinois.com
Chipotle opening second location in Springfield
Chipotle Mexican Grill has a second Springfield location in the works. Construction is underway at 2325 N. Dirksen Parkway, which formerly housed an HSHS Priority Care. The fast casual Mexican company, based in California, has approximately 3,000 locations throughout the U.S. Chipotle...
spotonillinois.com
Jacksonville-area restaurant inspections
These are the findings of the most recent restaurant inspections by Morgan County Health Department. Establishments are reviewed for risk factors and determined either in compliance or out of compliance. Explanations are given for any out-of-compliance determination.
spotonillinois.com
Village of Chatham Committee of the Whole met Aug. 9
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: A. Call to Order 1. Roll Call 2. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Consent Agenda 1. Approve Minutes from Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 - Committee of the Whole C. Old Business D. New Business... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:27.
spotonillinois.com
Meredosia looks at repurposing old church as a community center
Meredosia Village Board member Ernie Gregory said he would like to see a former church the village bought be turned into a community center. Mayor David Werries told Gregory to form a committee consisting of residents and village board members to discuss the details of such a center.
spotonillinois.com
Village of Chatham Village Board met Aug. 9
Here is the agenda provided by the board: A. Call to Order 1. Moment of Silence 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Roll Call 4. Public Announcements: 5. Public Comments Agenda Topics: B. Old Business C. New Business 1. Resolution 48-22 Approving... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:46. 16:37.
