ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishersisland.net

ICB President Willard Soper’s Remarks at Term’s End

At the ICB meeting on September 13, 2022 with the ‘changing of the guard’, and the newly elected seasonal and year-round candidates coming on board, ICB’s outgoing president Willard Soper read the following remarks. Before we adjourn this meeting and move on to the Board’s acceptance of...
SOUTHOLD, NY
fishersisland.net

Linda Mrowka

Membership Manager: Fishers Island Community Center. Board Member: Fishers Island School BOE for 7 years. When did you first arrive on Island/how did you get here?. I moved to Fishers Island in 2000 with my husband, he worked out here for many years and we grew to love it. This is a one of a kind place and feel lucky to call it home.
FISHERS ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy