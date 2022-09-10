Membership Manager: Fishers Island Community Center. Board Member: Fishers Island School BOE for 7 years. When did you first arrive on Island/how did you get here?. I moved to Fishers Island in 2000 with my husband, he worked out here for many years and we grew to love it. This is a one of a kind place and feel lucky to call it home.

FISHERS ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO