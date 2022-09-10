Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Volleyball roundup: Warren Central, Vicksburg cruise to straight-set victories
After getting knocked down in its previous region match, Warren Central’s volleyball team got right back up. Ellie Henderson had five kills and served seven aces, and Mirannda Dixon had four kills and five aces as the Lady Vikes handled Terry 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-8) on Tuesday. Audrey Jennings...
Vicksburg Post
St. Al softball rolls over ACCS for district win
A day after taking a disappointing loss, St. Aloysius’ softball team earned a very satisfying victory. Maddy McSherry, Megan Theriot and Crawley Haller drove in three runs apiece as the Lady Flashes routed Adams County Christian School 16-5 on Wednesday. Theriot was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs...
Vicksburg Post
Seventh-inning home run sends ACCS past St. Al
Camren Strittman hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and Adams County Christian School beat St. Aloysius 6-5 on Tuesday to spoil the Lady Flashes’ senior night. Ali Grace Luke had two hits for St. Al, Megan Theriot scored two runs, and Crawley Haller...
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe, a former Vicksburg High star, had a team-high eight total tackles — five solo and three assists — in a 41-33 loss to Emory & Henry on Saturday. Wolfe also had two pass breakups and returned three kickoffs for a total of...
Vicksburg Post
Ralph Dowe
Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
Vicksburg Post
Anchuca Mansion purchased by sixth-generation Vicksburg couple
Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership for the first time in more than 20 years. Anna Kate Doiron and Sam Andrews, both sixth-generation Vicksburgers, have purchased Anchuca Historic Mansion and Inn from Tom Pharr. The sale was made possible through a financing agreement between the couple, Pharr, and Delta Bank of Vicksburg.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post File Sept. 14, 1992-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mr. and Mrs. Blaine...
Vicksburg Post
Rachel Leigh Avery
Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley. Rachel is preceded in death by...
Vicksburg Post
‘Giant of a man’: Vicksburg Auditorium named for longtime manager Ardis T. Williams Sr.
The Vicksburg Auditorium has a new name. At a Friday afternoon ceremony, city officials renamed the building in memory of longtime manager Ardis T. Williams Sr., who died May 23. “The Good Book says that ‘A good man is to be chosen rather than great victory,’” Mayor George Flaggs Jr....
Vicksburg Post
Three city erosion problems going out for bid on James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane
Three serious erosion areas affected in Vicksburg could soon be repaired following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. On Tuesday afternoon, the board at a special called meeting approved advertising for bids to repair slide areas at James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane and a culvert on Crestline. City Attorney Kim Nailor said the bids will be opened at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: The Searles-Teller Home’s fascinating story on South Street
This two-story frame house at 1122 South St. was built in 1907 on the south side of South Street by Thomas and Annie Searles. On April 29, 1906, while the lot for the house was being graded and dirt added to bring the land up to street level, a “very peculiar accident” occurred, according to the Vicksburg American, resulting in the death of a mule. A team of mules was being used to haul in dirt and “the team in some inexplainable manner began to slip off of the embankment, and it was impossible for the driver to prevent the fatal result to the finest of the mules, which was a young animal and cost $125. Mr. Searles says that the team was owned by Mr. Cook and he had engaged him to have the grading done.”
Vicksburg Post
Mary E. Griggs
Ms. Mary E. Griggs passed away on September 3, 2022, in Leesburg, VA at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Vicksburg, Mary leaves behind a strong legacy of service and devotion to others. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Funeral Services celebrating...
Vicksburg Post
Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election
The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed. The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General
The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday, one for embezzlement and another for stealing a purse. The department also received reports of residential burglary and a possible attempted burglary at a local Dollar General. One arrested for stealing purse at Dollar General. Davonte Buck, 25 of Vicksburg, was...
Vicksburg Post
Aeolian Apartments evacuated after third-floor kitchen fire
The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm at the Aeolian Senior Apartments at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin. The building, located at 1300 Cherry St., had been evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the fire in the room of...
