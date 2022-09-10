ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

St. Al softball rolls over ACCS for district win

A day after taking a disappointing loss, St. Aloysius’ softball team earned a very satisfying victory. Maddy McSherry, Megan Theriot and Crawley Haller drove in three runs apiece as the Lady Flashes routed Adams County Christian School 16-5 on Wednesday. Theriot was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Seventh-inning home run sends ACCS past St. Al

Camren Strittman hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and Adams County Christian School beat St. Aloysius 6-5 on Tuesday to spoil the Lady Flashes’ senior night. Ali Grace Luke had two hits for St. Al, Megan Theriot scored two runs, and Crawley Haller...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Bluefield University defensive back Tyrese Wolfe, a former Vicksburg High star, had a team-high eight total tackles — five solo and three assists — in a 41-33 loss to Emory & Henry on Saturday. Wolfe also had two pass breakups and returned three kickoffs for a total of...
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Brookhaven, MS
Brookhaven, MS
Education
Vicksburg, MS
Football
Brookhaven, MS
Football
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Football
Brookhaven, MS
Sports
City
Vicksburg, MS
Vicksburg Post

Ralph Dowe

Ralph Dowe was born in Utica, Mississippi, on June 26, 1928, to Oscar Oliver and Marie Chrystell Cook Dowe. He passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, Mississippi, at 94 years of age. He and his beloved wife, Ethel Carney Dowe, settled in Tallulah, Louisiana, and had three children: Donna Dowe, Lisa Dowe Nesmith (Scott), and Ralph Dowe (Alison).
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Anchuca Mansion purchased by sixth-generation Vicksburg couple

Vicksburg’s first tour home and columned mansion is under new ownership for the first time in more than 20 years. Anna Kate Doiron and Sam Andrews, both sixth-generation Vicksburgers, have purchased Anchuca Historic Mansion and Inn from Tom Pharr. The sale was made possible through a financing agreement between the couple, Pharr, and Delta Bank of Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post File Sept. 14, 1992-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Mr. and Mrs. Blaine...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Rachel Leigh Avery

Rachel Leigh Avery passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home in Tallulah, Louisiana, at the age of 42. Rachel was born on May 9, 1980, in Delhi, Louisiana, to Joel “Joe” Edgar Avery and the late Billie Jean Mosley. Rachel is preceded in death by...
TALLULAH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Brookhaven Academy#John David#American Football#Highschoolsports
Vicksburg Post

Three city erosion problems going out for bid on James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane

Three serious erosion areas affected in Vicksburg could soon be repaired following action by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. On Tuesday afternoon, the board at a special called meeting approved advertising for bids to repair slide areas at James E. Sturgis Sr. Street, Crestline Lane and a culvert on Crestline. City Attorney Kim Nailor said the bids will be opened at the board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

LOOKING BACK: The Searles-Teller Home’s fascinating story on South Street

This two-story frame house at 1122 South St. was built in 1907 on the south side of South Street by Thomas and Annie Searles. On April 29, 1906, while the lot for the house was being graded and dirt added to bring the land up to street level, a “very peculiar accident” occurred, according to the Vicksburg American, resulting in the death of a mule. A team of mules was being used to haul in dirt and “the team in some inexplainable manner began to slip off of the embankment, and it was impossible for the driver to prevent the fatal result to the finest of the mules, which was a young animal and cost $125. Mr. Searles says that the team was owned by Mr. Cook and he had engaged him to have the grading done.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mary E. Griggs

Ms. Mary E. Griggs passed away on September 3, 2022, in Leesburg, VA at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Vicksburg, Mary leaves behind a strong legacy of service and devotion to others. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Funeral Services celebrating...
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Vicksburg Post

Five candidates qualify for upcoming Vicksburg Warren School Board of Trustees election

The deadline for candidates to qualify to run for Vicksburg-Warren School District Trustee positions (school board seats) has passed. The Warren County Election Commission met Monday morning and reviewed candidate qualifying paperwork for the two seats on the School Board which will be voted on in the General Election in November. Three candidates were accepted as qualified for District One, and two candidates were accepted as qualified for District Five.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests for theft, hole cut into Dollar General

The Vicksburg Police Department arrested two individuals on Friday, one for embezzlement and another for stealing a purse. The department also received reports of residential burglary and a possible attempted burglary at a local Dollar General. One arrested for stealing purse at Dollar General. Davonte Buck, 25 of Vicksburg, was...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Aeolian Apartments evacuated after third-floor kitchen fire

The Vicksburg Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm at the Aeolian Senior Apartments at about 3:55 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin. The building, located at 1300 Cherry St., had been evacuated and firefighters were able to contain the fire in the room of...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy