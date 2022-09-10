ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Jayla Alexander's walk-off double lifts Duluth

DULUTH — Jayla Alexander’s walk-off double brought home Kendall Smiley for the game-winning run Wednesday as Duluth’s softball team edged Alcovy 3-2. Smiley went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Wildcats’ offense, while Sharona Huang (2-for-4, double, RBI, run) and Alexander (2-for-3, walk) also had multi-hit games. M Marley reached base twice, both on walks.
Parkview's Ally Graden commits to Georgia Highlands

Parkview senior Ally Graden committed Tuesday to the Georgia Highlands College fastpitch softball program. Graden, an outfield and utility player prospect, helped the Panthers to the region title and the second round of the state playoffs last season.
Trio of homers key in unbeaten Buford softball's victory at Mountain View

LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford scored seven runs on a trio of homers Tuesday in a 12-2 win at Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball. Caroline Stanton was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs, Olivia Duncan was 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and Abby McKinnis was 1-for-1 with a three-run, pinch-hit home run, the first of her career. Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs in the victory, and Adriana Martinez had two hits and two RBIs.
