ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Driver narrowly escapes injury after tree falls in front of vehicle in Seattle

SEATTLE — Two people were able to avoid being seriously hurt by a falling tree in Seattle. It happened along southbound Lakeview Boulevard, where the driver of a black vehicle told KOMO News they saw a tree start to fall. The driver was able to swerve and avoid it but the tree did cause damage on the vehicle's windshield.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Air quality improves in Seattle as mountain rain lowers wildfire threat

Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Red sunsets and how they're made

Western Washington was a hot spot for photographers this last weekend when the setting sun, harvest moon and sunrise were aflame in a colorful array of bright to dark red, orange, amber and maroon. I’d argue that Seattle has the best sunsets of any city year ‘round. Here...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eatonville, WA
Sports
City
Orting, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Eatonville, WA
Local
Washington Football
Eatonville, WA
Football
KOMO News

University of Washington team helping to find, recover floatplane crash wreckage

MUTINY BAY, Wash. — “This is a tragedy, and you don’t want to get a call like this,” UW Applied Physics Laboratory Executive Director Kevin Williams said. Williams and his team of researchers have been perfecting their “multi-sensor tow body” over the last five years, testing it out in local waters, like Lake Washington. It was originally designed to find sunken munitions in the water.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ky Nation
KOMO News

No school in Eatonville tomorrow as bargaining continues

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Bargaining continues between Eatonville School District (ESD) and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA), the district announced there will be no school for students Thursday, September 15th. Teachers will continue to strike. “It’s kind of been a rollercoaster for sure we have moments of hope where we...
EATONVILLE, WA
KOMO News

Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — One person is injured after a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Wall Street, a couple of blocks from a fire station. Reports indicated someone was shot in the foot by two men with masks,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Eatonville School District reaches tentative agreement, School to begin Friday

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Late Friday night the Eatonville School District (ESD) and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) reached a tentative agreement during their bargaining session. The details of the agreement will be kept confidential until EEA membership has ratified the contract to allow their members to vote on the...
EATONVILLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMO News

Harborview Medical Center staff overwhelmed by patient volume

SEATTLE, Wash. — Harborview Medical Center is overwhelmed by record numbers of patients despite the hospital's effort to divert some patients earlier this summer. “We are exhausted. When is help going to come? When can we move patients out so our census can go down?” CEO Sommer Kleweno-Walley said she’s heard those questions from hospital colleagues.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police looking for suspect in attempted rape in Madison Valley

SEATTLE - A woman fought off attempted rape by a man armed with a knife and now police need help to find the suspect. According to the state Department of Corrections, Jordan Alexander escaped from a work release program sometime around August 30. A day after he went on the run, investigators said he showed up on surveillance images in a Madison Valley before walking into Amber Myers’ massage studio.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Evacuees wait to return home as Bolt Creek fire continues to burn

MONROE, Wash. — Residents in the Index and Gold Bar area have been evacuated from their homes for days as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn. At last check, more than 7,000 acres have burned and the fire is just two percent contained. So far, the cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined. Fire crews say the wind blowing east has been working in their favor Monday.
GOLD BAR, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy