Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO