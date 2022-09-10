Read full article on original website
Weather: Seattle boasts good air quality, but eastern Wash. has unhealthy levels of smoke
On Saturday, Seattle hit 92 degrees, marking the 13th time in the 90s this year, the most ever in Seattle. But reaching 90 degrees again may be a difficult task. For starters, the seasonal dip in temperature is now occurring with the waning sunlight. And we're seeing a weather pattern shift favoring a continuous supply of cool ocean air.
Driver narrowly escapes injury after tree falls in front of vehicle in Seattle
SEATTLE — Two people were able to avoid being seriously hurt by a falling tree in Seattle. It happened along southbound Lakeview Boulevard, where the driver of a black vehicle told KOMO News they saw a tree start to fall. The driver was able to swerve and avoid it but the tree did cause damage on the vehicle's windshield.
Air quality improves in Seattle as mountain rain lowers wildfire threat
Breathing is much easier Monday now that the wind has shifted. A cleansing ocean breeze is scouring out the smoke, pushing unhealthy air east of Puget Sound. The Bolt Creek Fire that started on Saturday and brought ashfall as far west as Edmonds has consumed approximately 8,000 acres near Skykomish. Residents of Index are under an immediate GO! (Level 3) evacuation notice, and Hwy 2 remains closed as fire crews work to contain the blaze.
Red sunsets and how they're made
Western Washington was a hot spot for photographers this last weekend when the setting sun, harvest moon and sunrise were aflame in a colorful array of bright to dark red, orange, amber and maroon. I’d argue that Seattle has the best sunsets of any city year ‘round. Here...
Firefighters knock down morning fire at Seattle homeless encampment near I-5
SEATTLE — Firefighters knocked down a fire at a homeless encampment near I-5 in Seattle on Monday morning. The fire began along 12th Avenue South and Judkins Street. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
2 major projects to delay traffic on westbound I-90 near Issaquah, Mercer Island
NEAR ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The start of fall will bring several major closures on westbound I-90 during the second half of September, including two east of Issaquah and two on the west end of Mercer Island. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reduced westbound I-90 east of...
University of Washington team helping to find, recover floatplane crash wreckage
MUTINY BAY, Wash. — “This is a tragedy, and you don’t want to get a call like this,” UW Applied Physics Laboratory Executive Director Kevin Williams said. Williams and his team of researchers have been perfecting their “multi-sensor tow body” over the last five years, testing it out in local waters, like Lake Washington. It was originally designed to find sunken munitions in the water.
Tukwila police searching for 'The Hulk' who lifted a light pole after a crash
TUKWILA, Wash. — Police in Tukwila are looking for a hard-to-find Hulk in their area. It started as a simple single-vehicle crash in the 14400 block of Tukwila International Boulevard on Sept. 11. Tukwila police say a vehicle there hit a light pole, causing it to fall onto the...
No school in Eatonville tomorrow as bargaining continues
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Bargaining continues between Eatonville School District (ESD) and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA), the district announced there will be no school for students Thursday, September 15th. Teachers will continue to strike. “It’s kind of been a rollercoaster for sure we have moments of hope where we...
Couple said they were targeted in hit-&-run crash into tent at Seattle homeless encampment
SEATTLE — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at a small homeless encampment in north Seattle on Tuesday night. A couple inside a tent believe they were targeted. The crash occurred on North 85th Street and 1st Avenue near the Greenwood Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs. The couple said...
Police investigating shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — One person is injured after a shooting in the Belltown neighborhood on Tuesday night. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Wall Street, a couple of blocks from a fire station. Reports indicated someone was shot in the foot by two men with masks,...
Eatonville School District reaches tentative agreement, School to begin Friday
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Late Friday night the Eatonville School District (ESD) and the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) reached a tentative agreement during their bargaining session. The details of the agreement will be kept confidential until EEA membership has ratified the contract to allow their members to vote on the...
New details on contract that ended Seattle teacher strike emerge as school starts
Seattle public schools welcomed back all grades today, where usually, the little ones start a day or two later. The first day of the school provides so many different emotions and potential problems. There's excitement, also some anxiety among kids and even parents. The kids at Lowell Elementary told me...
Harborview Medical Center staff overwhelmed by patient volume
SEATTLE, Wash. — Harborview Medical Center is overwhelmed by record numbers of patients despite the hospital's effort to divert some patients earlier this summer. “We are exhausted. When is help going to come? When can we move patients out so our census can go down?” CEO Sommer Kleweno-Walley said she’s heard those questions from hospital colleagues.
Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance
TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
Seattle police looking for suspect in attempted rape in Madison Valley
SEATTLE - A woman fought off attempted rape by a man armed with a knife and now police need help to find the suspect. According to the state Department of Corrections, Jordan Alexander escaped from a work release program sometime around August 30. A day after he went on the run, investigators said he showed up on surveillance images in a Madison Valley before walking into Amber Myers’ massage studio.
King Co. acquiring behavioral health treatment center in north Seattle, Constantine says
SEATTLE — King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Wednesday the county is acquiring a behavioral health treatment center in north Seattle. The facility is called Cascade Hall and it is a 64-bed residential treatment center in northeast Seattle. It provides 24/7 support for people receiving behavioral health services. King...
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
Evacuees wait to return home as Bolt Creek fire continues to burn
MONROE, Wash. — Residents in the Index and Gold Bar area have been evacuated from their homes for days as the Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn. At last check, more than 7,000 acres have burned and the fire is just two percent contained. So far, the cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined. Fire crews say the wind blowing east has been working in their favor Monday.
Hikers stranded on Baring Mountain due to fire escape through smoke
What started out as a trip to Baring Mountain turned into a nightmare for two hikers. The pair was stranded as flames from the Bolt Creek fire burst into the sky and they called for help. “Had to call 911," one said. "They are going to try and get search...
