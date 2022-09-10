ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream franchisee seeks new St. Louis location

ST. LOUIS — A new franchisee of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based chain known for its "Taco Joe" pizza, is planning to open a new St. Louis location. Travis and Heather Potts are looking to bring the brand back to St. Louis after another location shuttered the Happy Joe's in Marlborough in south St. Louis County last month, according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
5 On Your Side

Beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility

ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kirkwood, MO
Society
City
Eureka, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Eureka, MO
Society
5 On Your Side

St. Louis City SC opens up team store at Centene Stadium

ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC’s Centene Stadium is open for business. Ahead of the franchise staging its first game Sunday at Centene Stadium, fans will be able to begin shopping for team merchandise at the Downtown West stadium. City SC has announced its in-stadium team store, CITY Goods, will open Tuesday, operating with temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Local labor union boosts reward to $30K to bring killer of former CBC football star to justice

ST. LOUIS — The reward for information in the shooting death of a former CBC football standout was doubled Wednesday, months after the deadly shooting. In July, 5 On Your Side reported the tragic story of Damion Baker. Baker was killed in the early morning hours of July 3 in a parking lot just south of Busch Stadium across from Paddy O’s Sports Bar. The scene was located on the 800 Block of Cerre street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday

ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri. The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Mid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Hunger#Nutrition#Charity#Operation Food Search#Wildcats#Neighbors Credit Union
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your Side at the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
5 On Your Side

NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region

MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.
MADISON, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy