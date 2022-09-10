Read full article on original website
Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream franchisee seeks new St. Louis location
ST. LOUIS — A new franchisee of Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream, the Bettendorf, Iowa-based chain known for its "Taco Joe" pizza, is planning to open a new St. Louis location. Travis and Heather Potts are looking to bring the brand back to St. Louis after another location shuttered the Happy Joe's in Marlborough in south St. Louis County last month, according to a press release.
Week 4: Help 5 On Your Side 'Tackle Hunger' with O'Fallon and Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — 5 On Your Side's "Tackle Hunger" initiative has already made a huge impact in the community after just three weeks. And Week 4 promises to be another great matchup, with O'Fallon Township High School traveling to Edwardsville. Both teams enter the game undefeated coming off massive...
Jewish community group to break ground on new center in St. Louis County
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chabad of Chesterfield, an organization that serves as one of several local hubs for the Jewish community, will break ground Wednesday on a new center. The 15,000-square-foot building, to be built at 15310 Conway Road in Chesterfield, is a $5 million project to be funded by local donors. The organization, co-directed by Chana'la Rubenfeld and her husband, Rabbi Avi Rubenfeld, is running a capital campaign to fund the project.
Beef producer begins work on $800M St. Louis-area facility
ST. LOUIS — American Foods Group, a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based beef processor, has begun work on a new facility near Wright City in Warren County. The company, which announced plans for the facility in November last year, is investing $800 million in the new 775,000-square-foot beef processing plant, officials said Monday in a press release. AFG broke ground on the project Monday.
Spooky season in St. Louis: Visit these haunted houses if you're looking for a thrill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is the perfect place to be this Halloween if you're looking for a good scare. The area has many options for spine-chilling, hair-raising, heart-pounding entertainment beginning late September. Are haunted houses too scary for you? Here are some family-friendly activities you can do to...
St. Louis City SC opens up team store at Centene Stadium
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC’s Centene Stadium is open for business. Ahead of the franchise staging its first game Sunday at Centene Stadium, fans will be able to begin shopping for team merchandise at the Downtown West stadium. City SC has announced its in-stadium team store, CITY Goods, will open Tuesday, operating with temporary hours of 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Local labor union boosts reward to $30K to bring killer of former CBC football star to justice
ST. LOUIS — The reward for information in the shooting death of a former CBC football standout was doubled Wednesday, months after the deadly shooting. In July, 5 On Your Side reported the tragic story of Damion Baker. Baker was killed in the early morning hours of July 3 in a parking lot just south of Busch Stadium across from Paddy O’s Sports Bar. The scene was located on the 800 Block of Cerre street.
Mid Rivers Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Schnuck Markets, Inc. released a statement Sunday afternoon recalling ground beef from the Mid Rivers store in St. Peters, Missouri. The store is voluntarily recalling fresh ground beef that was purchased by customers between 1:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Mid...
St. Louis region losing $28K in interest on Rams settlement money every day, board member says
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region is losing out on as much as $28,000 a day the longer a settlement from Rams owner Stan Kroenke sits in a low-interest bearing account, and a member of the Regional Sports Authority board says city and county leaders have not agreed to move ahead with a plan to stop it.
Man shot inside Soulard bar overnight
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot several times inside a bar in Soulard early Thursday morning. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday at Henry's in Soulard, a bar located at 825 Allen Ave. St. Louis police Lt. Matthew Karnowski told 5 On Your Side at the...
St. Louis area gun burglaries continue as 2 suspects hit gun store in Rolla
ROLLA, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a burglary at PCA Guns-Rolla located at 1740 North Bishop Avenue that happened Sept. 11 in Rolla, Missouri. According to a press release, at approximately 6:20 p.m. officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the gun store for a burglary. Police secured...
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
$11M pedestrian-friendly street project designed to 'bridge the gap' between downtown and north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has an $11 million project in the works designed to “bridge the gap” between north St. Louis and downtown by revamping one of the major roads linking the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency campus to the Major League soccer stadium. The...
Dellwood gives free steering wheel locks to residents amid car theft spike
DELLWOOD, Mo. — This week, if you live in the city of Dellwood, you're eligible to get a free steering wheel lock. It’s all part of an effort made possible by the city's mayor. Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones posted an announcement alerting residents that the city purchased anti-theft...
NASCAR set to return to St. Louis region
MADISON, Ill. — NASCAR’s highest level of competition will rev up its engine again in the St. Louis region next year. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, said Wednesday the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race will return to the facility in 2023. That comes after WWT Raceway in June hosted the first iteration of the event, marking the NASCAR Cup Series' debut in the St. Louis region.
Why City SC's match Sunday opening Centene Stadium has been relocated
ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer expansion franchise St. Louis City SC said late Wednesday that a match scheduled for Sunday at its Downtown West stadium has been relocated, denying fans a peek inside the new Centene Stadium. The game, featuring City SC’s second team, STL City 2, which...
Amtrak cancels long-distance routes including stops in St. Louis
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A potential strike by railroad freight workers is stopping some Amtrak trains in their tracks. The freight rail and rail labor contract negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce. If a strike leads to freight rail service ending, then it would affect Amtrak's use...
Supporters rally for Paige Spears release from prison citing outdated sentencing guidelines
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The family of a St. Louis man sentenced to life in prison says a loophole in state law is keeping him behind bars. Paige Spears is a habitual felon sentenced to life in prison, but by all accounts he's been a model inmate. Spears...
Missouri schools struggle to fund mental health as student anxiety reaches all-time high
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — From years of COVID-19 isolation to recent mass school shootings, many school officials are saying anxiety among kids has reached an all-time high, and schools are pleading for help. Rates of suicide, self-harm, anxiety and depression among adolescents are up, according to the Centers for...
Cheating allegations at St. Louis tournament rock the chess world
ST. LOUIS — A casual chess match clicked along Monday, Sept. 12 outside the Saint Louis Chess Club. The friendly atmosphere was a far cry from the tense scene that unfolded this week in a quiet corner of the Central West End. "First of all, I will say a...
