Benton, LA

bossierpress.com

College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 2

How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 2. Rontavious Richmond, Parkway, Hutchison (Kan.) Community College — The freshman RB rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries in a 31-28 overtime victory over Iowa Central Community College. He also had three catches for 31 yards. Decamerion...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in South Bossier Parish, just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude

BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran names new chief of staff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ramblin’ on the Red to be held Sept. 24

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Ramblin’ on the Red will be held Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., at Hurricane Alley, 515 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. “Ramblin’ on the Red is a music festival with a purpose,” says a note on the event’s Facebook page.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
listenupyall.com

State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Pursuit from Grambling to Ruston nets one arrest

A high-speed chase from the Grambling State University campus to Louisiana Tech farm campus resulted in numerous charges against a Shreveport man Thursday. A GSU officer on patrol encountered a white Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Younger Street with a male driver talking to two females in the roadway. GSU Corporal I. Boldes asked the driver to pull into a parking space. He reportedly replied “okay” and sped off at a high rate of speed. Boldes turned around and pursued the Honda which sped through a parking lot, almost striking some students. The suspect turned south on Main Street and failed to stop at a stop sign at Main and College Ave., then proceeded west on College where he passed into the opposing lane around stopped traffic and failed to stop at the stop sign at College and R.W.E. Jones Drive. The Honda continued south on Jones Dr. reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, running the stop sign at the intersection of Jones and U.S. Highway 80.
RUSTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Fire breaks out at Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out at the Southern Trace Country Club Clubhouse in Shreveport Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 8:26 p.m. At one point there were up to 17 Shreveport fire units on the scene. The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed the fire was confined to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District

On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Shreveport abortion clinic building goes up for sale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Realtor’s “For Sale” sign has gone up in front of Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport. Louisiana Right to Life this week took note of the signage outside the abortion clinic in the 200 block of Kings Highway:. And Congressman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: VH Barber and Styling Academy

(Loving Living Local)- VH Barber and Styling Academy offers opportunities to students and clients. Owner and instructor of VH Barber and Styling Academy, Vanette Harris joined host, Susan Kirton on location to discuss all of the opportunities available to not only the students but also the benefits to clients of the academy. Harris and her husband, Derrick Harris, saw a need to educate students to be better trained for real-world barber and beauty shop work. Harris aspires to raise the standard of education and professionalism within the hair industry.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation. Two Bossier Parish students named National Merit …. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, …. Watkins convicted in Jose double murder trial. Mooringsport couple arrested, charged...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Watkins convicted in Jose double murder trial

A Caddo Parish jury has found DeWayne Watson guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose. Two Bossier Parish students named National Merit …. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, …. Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly …. Officer-involved shooting in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...

