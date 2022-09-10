Read full article on original website
Related
How to Unlock Mamba Mentality in NBA 2K23: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Mamba Mentality in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current Gen and Next Gen.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Jump Shot: Current Gen and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best jump shots to use in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current and Next Gen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.17
League of Legends changes with every patch, and with each patch comes the inevitable top-tier picks that dominate the meta. It comes as no surprise that many players end up asking themselves the same thing: who should I be playing right now?. Well, ask no more as we unveil our...
NBA 2K23 Music Trivia: Erick's Vinyl Answers
Here's a guide for all the answers to the music trivia questions in NBA 2K23 MyCareer.
MLB The Show 22 Legends of the Franchise: Full List of Players
The full list of players included in the MLB The show 22 Legends of the Franchise Featured Program.
MLB・
Trey Lance Madden 23 Rating: Breakdown, Overall, Statistics
Trey Lance Madden 23 overall rating, statistical breakdown and if you should start him over Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 VCT Season Format, Kickoff Tournament Announced
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2023 VCT Format.
FIFA 23: Top 15 Premier League Players Revealed
EA Sports revealed the top 15 Premier League players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as anticipation continues to build for the new release. FIFA 23 is set to release Sept. 30 with Ultimate Team fans getting Web App access on Sept. 21. EA Sports continues to reveal more and more player items and we now know the top 15 players in the Premier League. Fans now know which top players received upgrades, downgrades and where transferred players rank among the league's best.
FaZe Booya Boasts New Killer UGR SMG Loadout for Warzone Season 5
Content creator FaZe Booya recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing off a UGR SMG loadout that can prove to be a solid option for players in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. Warzone players are well aware of the UGR SMG which has been a viable loadout...
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0