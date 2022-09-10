ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.18 Release?

League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released on Sept. 8, bringing changes and adjustments to the champions and the game. September is a big month for League of Legends because Patch 12.17 is not the only update this month. Patch 12.18 is coming this month, but when? Here is everything we know about League of Legends Patch 12.18.
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
