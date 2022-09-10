Read full article on original website
Related
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.16
5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.16
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.18 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.17 was released on Sept. 8, bringing changes and adjustments to the champions and the game. September is a big month for League of Legends because Patch 12.17 is not the only update this month. Patch 12.18 is coming this month, but when? Here is everything we know about League of Legends Patch 12.18.
NBA 2K23 MyCareer Best Jump Shot: Current Gen and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best jump shots to use in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current and Next Gen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Courting Calloway' NBA 2K23 Quest Guide: How to Complete
Here's a breakdown of how to complete the "Courting Calloway" questline in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Next Gen.
NBA 2K23 Demigod Build: Current and Next Gen
Here's a breakdown of the best demigods build to make in NBA 2K23 MyCAREER on Current and Next Gen.
NBA 2K23 Music Trivia: Erick's Vinyl Answers
Here's a guide for all the answers to the music trivia questions in NBA 2K23 MyCareer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When Does Apex Legends Season 15 Start?
Apex Legends Season 14 is in full swing, bringing back the iconic King's Canyon with changes to the map. But as with any player base, everyone's eyes are on the future. Players are brimming in anticipation of the possible new map on the moon and other potential surprises on the horizon.
MLB The Show 22 Legends of the Franchise: Full List of Players
The full list of players included in the MLB The show 22 Legends of the Franchise Featured Program.
MLB・
Trey Lance Madden 23 Rating: Breakdown, Overall, Statistics
Trey Lance Madden 23 overall rating, statistical breakdown and if you should start him over Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL・
Pokémon GO September Prime Gaming Rewards Listed
Be sure to catch this first in-game item bundle of the month before Pokémon GO's Psychic Spectacular closes Monday, Sept. 12.
Can You Trade Deoxys in Pokémon GO?
Pokémon GO fans might be wondering if players can trade Deoxys, the current Mythical Pokémon raid present in the game
GoldenEye N64 Headlines Multiple Games Coming to Switch
GoldenEye 007 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online alongside other Nintendo 64 games, as revealed in the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct.
Upcoming Valorant Controller Agent, Nerfs and Buffs Teased
Riot Games teased its upcoming 20th playable Valorant Agent.
How to Earn Lizi, the Thunderspine Trampler Mount in Dragonflight
Dragonflight introduces Lizi the Thunderspine mount and players are left wondering how they can earn it.
3 Best Builds in TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms
TFT players might be wondering that the best builds are with the release of Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms
Steam Configs Give Controller Players an Advantage in Apex Legends
The debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller for FPS titles has been ongoing for years due to newer FPS titles granting controller players greater aim assist. However, it appears that Steam Controller configs are giving controller players another leg up in Apex Legends. By binding keyboard inputs onto your...
How Much is Fortnite's Corrupted Legends Pack?
Fortnite introduces many different skins players can use whenever they drop into a game. One set of skins that were introduced in the Fortnite store recently is the Corrupted Legends pack. Fortnite has had a lot of notable skins introduced into the game in the past few months. This past...
Modern Warfare II Open Beta Rewards: Full List, How to Get
Modern Warfare II Open Beta rewards were revealed Sept. 12 ahead of the beta's release and the Call of Duty NEXT reveal. The next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare II, is a direct sequel to the 2019 reboot. The open beta, taking place Sept. 16-20 with an early access period for PlayStation owners, features multiple rewards players can unlock ahead of the game's full release. Rewards will be split across two weekends and include skins, blueprints and more.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0