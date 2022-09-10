Read full article on original website
Caldwell Shuts Out Hopkins Central in 7th District Tilt
Caldwell County’s guys have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Tigers were victorious on the road Tuesday night, shutting out 7th District foe Hopkins County Central 2-0 in Mortons Gap. Grayden Miller scored both goals for the Tigers. He put Caldwell up 1-0 midway through...
Lady Colonels Snap Skid With 3-1 Win at Crittenden
With an 8th-District meeting with UHA coming up on Thursday, the Christian County volleyball team built some momentum and ended a nine-game skid with a 3-1 win at Crittenden County on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took the opening set 25-11, but things got more difficult from there. The teams needed...
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
Franklin-Simpson Hands Rebels 1st Loss in Overtime
Another big defensive effort from the Todd County Central Rebels Tuesday night, but this time it was not enough. The Rebel offense was not able to find the net as they lost for the first time this season, falling on the road to Franklin-Simpson 1-0 in overtime. Coach Mike Smith...
Caldwell Volleyball Tops Trigg on New Court
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team played its first match on the new floor at the CAB gym and swept three sets from Trigg County on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls won by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-18 to beat the Lady Wildcats for the 22nd straight time. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 33-6.
PHOTOS – Caldwell Volleyball 3 Trigg County 0
The Caldwell County volleyball team swept three sets from Trigg County Tuesday night at the CAB gym. It was the Lady Tigers’ first match on the new court at CCHS. Caldwell had played its first three games this season at the Caldwell County Middle School gym while work was being done in the CAB.
Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
Lyon Completes First Season Sweep of Trigg in 16 Years
For Lyon County and Trigg County, the past decade of boys’ soccer has meant playing in a two-team district. The regular season games don’t factor into district tournament bracket placement — there are just two teams. The district tournament location alternates every year so the games don’t affect that. And both schools are guaranteed a trip to the region tournament every year. At least until Crittenden County or Livingston Central decides to play boys’ soccer.
Clay’s Two Goals Not Enough as Lady Cols Fall to Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs used a trio of breakaway goals to ignite their offense and pick up their fourth straight win Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs, who were ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in the latest RPI rankings, overcame a pair of goals from Christian County’s Cayleigh Clay to take the 4-2 victory.
Caldwell’s Girls Bounce Back With 10-0 Win Over Union
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers bounced back from a 2-1 loss to 7th District foe Hopkins County Central on Monday by routing Union County 10-0 Tuesday in soccer action at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Keegan Miller and Tallie Branch each had hat tricks in the victory with Miller also adding...
VIDEO – Morgan Woosley on District Win Over Christian County
The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers picked up a big 8th District win Monday night, getting past Christian County 3-2 at the Stadium of Champions. Senior Morgan Woosely scored three times to lead the Lady Tigers and spoke about the match with YourSportsEdge.Com.
Falcons’ William Lubas Takes 3rd at McCracken Invitational
Fort Campbell’s William Lubas picked up a top five finish over the weekend. Running in the McCracken County Invitational, Lubas took third place in the boys’ event. Lubas completed his run in a time of 17:30.58. He finished behind Austin Cavanaugh, of Trigg County, who had a time of 16:50.38. Tray Madding, of Graves County, took second place with a time of 17:26.63.
Blane Ties for 11th Place at BGIT
Cate Blane had a strong showing on the back nine which helped her finish tied for 11th place Saturday at the Bowling Green Invitational. Blane made the turn at the Bowling Green Country Club with a score of 43. On the back, she had a birdie and three bogeys to come in with a 38. She finished with a round of 81.
Max’s Moment – Magana Header Puts Hoptown Up
Miguel Magana got his head on a long free kick from Gabe Harton and flicked it past the Calloway County keeper to give Hopkinsville a 2-1 lead in their match Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Champions. It appeared that would stand up as the winning goal, but Calloway scored...
Woosley’s Hat Trick Carries Hoptown Past County (w/PHOTOS)
Coming off a bit of a tumultuous week, one could have understood if the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers had struggled a bit Monday evening in their district matchup against Christian County. However, Morgan Woosley and her Lady Tiger teammates saw that it did not happen that way. Woosley’s hat trick led...
Trigg’s Austin Cavanaugh Wins McCracken Invitational
Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh continues to establish himself as one of the best cross country competitors in the state. Cavanaugh won the McCracken County Invitational over the weekend, finishing more than 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Cavanaugh finished the race in a time of 16:50.38. Tray...
Longtime Henderson County head coach dies
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
Crain & Thomas Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at McCracken County
A pair of top ten finishes over the weekend for runners from the Trigg County Lady Wildcat cross country team. Three runners took part in the McCracken County Invitational. Individually, Fatu Crain finished in 7th place in the girls’ race. Crain had a time of 22:46.29. Crain’s teammate Alliyah Thomas was not far behind her. Thomas ran a 23:01.54. That time put Thomas in 9th place for the race.
UHA’s Cole Glover Gets 4th Place Finish at McCracken
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover continued a solid cross country season over the weekend with a top five finish at the McCracken County Invitational. Glover took 4th place in the boys’ run at the event. Glover finished the race in a time of 17:32.85. Trigg County’s Austin Cavanaugh...
Storm chaser captures WKY tornado recovery by drone video as it happens
We've seen what the tornado recovery in western Kentucky looks like on the ground. A western Kentucky storm chaser is also showing everyone what it looks like from sky above.
