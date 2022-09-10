ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsburg father and two adult sons arrested for alleged sexual assault of young children

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
 5 days ago

A Kingsburg man and two of his adult sons were arrested for alleged sexual assault of underage victims, including one child who was no more than 10 years old.

Kingsburg Police announced Friday night that Francisco Hernandez Hernandez, 58, and his 26-year-old son Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarria and 22-year-old son Francisco Hernandez-Chavarria all were booked into Fresno County Jail on several felony sexual assault charges.

Kingsburg Police said the younger Hernandez-Chavarria allegedly has been sexually assaulting juveniles for more than a decade, with incidents spanning 2010-2021.

Among the charges brought upon the 22-year-old was “sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger.”

Hernandez-Chavarria’s bail was set the highest among the three relatives, at $200,000, according to jail records.

The other son, Dario Santiago Hernandez-Chavarria, had his bail set at $150,000, charged with oral copulation and sexual penetration of a child who is 10 years of age or younger.

Their father, Hernandez-Hernandez, faces charges of lewd acts with a juvenile under 14 years old. His bail was set at $80,000.

The father and two sons remained in custody Friday night.

The case remains ongoing with Kingsburg Police set to interview other children to determine if there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 .

Or call:

