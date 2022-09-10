ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In non-league matchup of top-three Class 2A teams, Tumwater's defense leads team to victory

By Todd Milles, SBLive
On a night when his offense struggled to move the ball after a hot start, coach Bill Beattie didn't hesitate to declared what decided his third-ranked Tumwater's 8-6 non-league over No. 2 North Kitsap.

"Defense," he said, heartily. "I tell them every week, if you can get a shutout and score, it doesn't matter what the offense does."

In the second half, the Thunderbirds did next to nothing after building an 8-0 lead. They didn't have a first down in their home stadium.

And the Vikings, who were in the Class 2A semifinals last season, kept knocking on the door after finally getting on the scoreboard on Beau Pahrmann's 16-yard touchdown strike to Jaxson Gore with less than 10 minutes remaining.

But the reigning 2A Olympic champions missed three field goals in the second half - and saw their bid for a road win stopped on a fourth-down incompletion from the Thunderbirds' 35 with 1:33 remaining.

"Regardless if you are a sophomore, junior or senior, you have to learn to fight," Beattie said. "You've got 48 minutes, so you've got to battle.

"Every year, we try and make our non-league schedule as hard as we can, so we can prepare for the regular season and the postseason.

"We were excited North Kitsap stepped up and said, 'Hey, we want to play you guys.'"

