FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
weisradio.com
Spring Garden sweeps area rival Cedar Bluff, Chattooga in volleyball tri-match
CEDAR BLUFF – For the Cedar Bluff and Spring Garden volleyball teams, things are far from perfect – at least from a consistency standpoint – from their respective coaches’ perspectives. The two Class 1A, Area 12 rivals met in a tri-match with Chattooga (Ga.) on Tuesday...
Bobcat spotted near Huntsville apartment complex
A Huntsville driver saw something he didn't expect near his apartment complex on Tuesday – a bobcat staring at him from the roadside.
Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial
It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
thecurrent-online.com
Teddy Gentry Net Worth 2022: What is Teddy Gentry’s Net Worth As Investigated After Cocaine Arrest
Teddy Wayne Gentry was born in Fort Payne, Alabama, in the United States of America, on January 22, 1952. Alabama was started by Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen, who was his cousin, in 1969. Teddy Gentry is a band member who sings and plays the bass guitar. The band did...
thecutoffnews.com
Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces 28 Drug Related Arrests Being Made in Month of August
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug related charges. On Friday, July 29th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay (65 of Talladega) was charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephen L Campbell (30 of Knoxville, Tn) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
weisradio.com
Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles
A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Fight At Alabama Plant Ends With One Shot Says Tpd
I don’t suppose many of us can understand what could be so terrible as to make you want to shoot a coworker. I know I have been angry at times when someone steals my lunch out of the break room refrigerator, but I never thought about shooting someone over my tuna sandwich.
10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
weisradio.com
Teddy Gentry of Country Music Group Alabama Arrested on Marijuana Charge in Cherokee County Monday Morning
Teddy Gentry of country music group Alabama, was arrested in Cherokee County and booked into jail at 10:38am Monday; that, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office. He was released on his own recognizance shortly thereafter, at 11:06. Gentry, age 70 of Fort Payne was charged with Unlawful Possession...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th
Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today
Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested on marijuana, paraphernalia charges
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of legendary country music band Alabama, was arrested Monday morning on misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges, according to jail records. Gentry, 70, of Fort Payne was booked into the Cherokee County Jail at 10:38 a.m. and released at 11:06 a.m. The jail log did...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
