ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrior, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Dying Alabama magnolia tree once hid Confederate memorial

It couldn’t go on anymore. Maybe it just didn’t want to. A large, decades-old magnolia tree is dying in plain sight this summer on the Madison County Courthouse’s west side. It’s just two years since the Confederate monument the tree partially hid was moved to a Confederate burial area in Maple Hill Cemetery, and it’s dying just as the courthouse faces a likely death of its own.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrior, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Oneonta, AL
Oneonta, AL
Sports
Oneonta, AL
Education
City
Hanceville, AL
City
Fultondale, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
thecutoffnews.com

Willie and Deborah Smith Presented September 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Willie and Deborah Smith, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden Announces 28 Drug Related Arrests Being Made in Month of August

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Several arrests were made in the month of August on drug related charges. On Friday, July 29th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-59. During the stop, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Jerry Allen Gay (65 of Talladega) was charged with DUI (controlled substance), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephen L Campbell (30 of Knoxville, Tn) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
weisradio.com

Alabama State Troopers Investigating Etowah County Accident Involving Motor Vehicle and Two Bicycles

A bicyclist was listed as being injured Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Etowah County. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report that incident took place on New Welcome Road at approximately 6:50pm, and it involved a 2003 Chevy, being driven by a male resident of Crossville and two bicycles, one that was operated by a male from Altoona, who was unhurt, and one operated by a male from Boaz, who did receive injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Trussville Tribune

10 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Ten people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 6, 2022, and September 12, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th

Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama astronaut Mae Jemison was first Black woman in space 30 years ago today

Alabama native and NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison made history 30 years ago today as the first Black woman in space as a crew member on the space shuttle Endeavor. Born in Decatur on Oct. 17, 1956, Jemison moved with her family to Chicago as a child. Growing up, she was inspired by Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura on “Star Trek” and was determined to fly in space.
DECATUR, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy