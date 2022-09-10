Powered by Tennessee commitment Nathan Robinson, Greenbrier’s defense finding its groove

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice is back at Opryland this winterJake WellsDavidson County, TN
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Mt. Pleasant principal Ryan Jackson named finalist for state award
Former Mt. Pleasant High School principal Ryan Jackson has been named as one of nine finalists for Tennessee’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year. The announcement was made last Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Education in a press release. Jackson left Mt. Pleasant after the 2021-22 school year.
mainstreetmaury.com
Willingham to succeed Littrell as Columbia State AD
Given Katie Willingham’s background, her hiring as Columbia State’s newest athletics director could have been easier than it was. But it wouldn’t have been as validating.
mainstreetmaury.com
Ranking Middle Tennessee high school football’s top 10 games in Week 5
There are plenty of opportunities to see good high school football around Nashville this week. I ranked Week 5’s top 10 games, which are all at drivable locations from within the Midstate.
atozsports.com
Florida head coach Billy Napier is getting blasted on social media for reaction to Kentucky loss
Billy Napier and Dan Mullen are two very different coaches but they have one thing in common — they both lost to Kentucky in their first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators. Napier, who was hired last winter to replace Mullen, was rudely welcomed to the...
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
MTSU professor sues state representative for blocking him on Facebook
A Middle Tennessee State University professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative claiming the representative violated his First Amendment rights by blocking him on Facebook
Enormous Nashville TN Flea Market Sounds Like an Awesome Fall Road Trip
Vintage, vintage, vintage. If it's vintage, I'm interested. It's why I try to find flea markets whenever I'm traveling. And, to be honest, some parts of the country don't do it as well THIS part of the country. And when I say that, I'm including Tennessee and Indiana, as well...
americanmilitarynews.com
101st Airborne soldier dies while hiking in TN
A U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died after falling into a river and drowning while hiking in Tennessee on Saturday. A Fort Campbell press release provided to American Military News identified the deceased soldier as 20-year-old Spc. Jabori McGraw. He was assigned to the Headquarters Battalion of the 101st Division Artillery.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Spring Hill (Spring Hill, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Spring Hill on southbound I-65. The crash happened at mile marker 55 between Interstate 840 and [..]
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
Coach injured while breaking up fight at McGavock High School
MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said baseball coach Kevin Holt was taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
WSMV
Officials confirm ‘no threat found’ at Cheatham Co. high school after anonymous tip
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - School officials confirmed Sycamore High School students were safe after law enforcement received a tip about a potential weapon in the school Wednesday. Cheatham County Schools officials said after school officials and law enforcement officers investigated, it was determined that there was no threat or...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
magnoliareporter.com
Car hits Interstate 30 overpass pillar, taking life of Tennessee driver
An SUV struck a bridge pillar on Interstate 30 north of Prescott about 4:01 a.m. Wednesday, killing the driver. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Russell L. Boal Jr., 36, of Carthage, TN was driving a 2021 model Ford Edge eastbound past the 51-mile marker. The car veered to the left and into the median, striking a concrete bridge pillar of the Nevada County Road 35 overpass.
newsleaderonline.com
New DA is ready to serve 24th Judicial District
The 24th Judicial District in Tennessee welcomed a new face when Neil Thompson of Paris took office as the new District Attorney General. The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties. Thompson was elected by district voters on Aug. 4, running unopposed. He replaces outgoing DA Matt...
WSMV
Dover search team concludes efforts for missing man in Alaska
DEADHORSE, Alaska. (WSMV) - A team of four men from Tennessee concluded their search Sunday for a man who went missing in Alaska. On August 24th, Steve Keel of Dover, TN, went on a hunting trip with a friend. On August 28th, Steve disappeared after walking away from his campsite in Deadhorse, Alaska. Since his disappearance, four men from Dover went to Deadhorse to look for Steve.
Alaskan locals taking over search for missing Dover man, Steve Keel, in remote wilderness
Even though the last Tennessee-based search crew returned to Nashville Tuesday, efforts to find Steve Keel who disappeared in Alaska last month aren't over.
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
