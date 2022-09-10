RAPID CITY, S.D. — SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, located just east of Rapid City, provides therapeutic horsemanship sessions for locals with special needs. “We have a variety of sizes of horses to help us meet the needs of a variety of sizes and ages of people everywhere, from cerebral palsy to autism to depression and anxiety,” explains Francie Davis, Executive Director of SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. “We are able to serve people recovering from stroke and amputations as they relearned their balance. We have some of our riders who face the challenges of fragile x syndrome, as well as cerebral palsy and everything in between on physical and mental and emotional challenges. ”

