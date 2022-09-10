Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central defeats Douglas to snap 6-match losing streak
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Rapid City Central volleyball team and first year head coach Hope Hammerbeck. The Cobblers have only won one out of their first 11 matches. But the Cobblers snapped a 6-match losing streak on Tuesday...
newscenter1.tv
Local firefighter brings home national win
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The Rapid City Fire Department is always busy serving the community, and a few members take time out of their schedules to compete on the RCFD Combat Challenge Team. This group travels to compete in the Firefighter Challenge, and one member has snagged a national win. Morgan...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Mines holds annual career fair, setting a school record
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Over 200 businesses and vendors were represented at Tuesday afternoon’s career fair, making it the largest event of its kind in the school’s history. Every year, the school holds two career fairs: one in the fall and one in the spring. According to the school website, the previous career fair hosted over 150 organizations and had around 1,500 students in attendance.
newscenter1.tv
Riding academy strengthens muscles, minds
RAPID CITY, S.D. — SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, located just east of Rapid City, provides therapeutic horsemanship sessions for locals with special needs. “We have a variety of sizes of horses to help us meet the needs of a variety of sizes and ages of people everywhere, from cerebral palsy to autism to depression and anxiety,” explains Francie Davis, Executive Director of SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy. “We are able to serve people recovering from stroke and amputations as they relearned their balance. We have some of our riders who face the challenges of fragile x syndrome, as well as cerebral palsy and everything in between on physical and mental and emotional challenges. ”
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Power restored at Roosevelt Swim Center, Ice Arena
UPDATE (11:20 a.m.): Power has been restored to both the Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt Ice Arena facilities. Staff are currently working to bring the pumps online and expect both facilities to be reopened to the public at 1 p.m. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Roosevelt Swim Center and Roosevelt...
KEVN
Wyoming man arrested following shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Casper, Wyo., man is arrested following a shooting Sunday night on the 1200 block of Fifth Street in Rapid City. Dylan Adkins, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled weapon (a shotgun with an altered barrel). A release from the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City School Resource Officer: “This is where I belong”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — It’s the collision of two worlds – law enforcement and education. School Resource Officers in the Rapid City Area School District work every day to build relationships with students to ensure safety and healthy development. One of those SRO’s is Deputy Alix Whittle....
Black Hills Pioneer
Scoopers crown homecoming king, queen
Above, the 2022 Sturgis Brown High School Homecoming King is Lance Septka and Queen Layne Septka. Below, the Sturgis Brown High School Royalty Court just before the coronation event on Monday night at Woodle Field. Bottom, the SBHS student body gather around the burning of the “S” following coronation on Monday at Woodle Field.
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
newscenter1.tv
Looking for a job next summer? Rapid City is seeking lifeguard applicants
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City’s Aquatics Division announced Tuesday that it is seeking applicants for lifeguard training for next summer. The next American Red Cross lifeguard class is scheduled for Nov. 17-20. Applicants must be 15 years old by the last day of the class, and the cost of the class is $185.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD arrest suspect in firearm discharge incident
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 5th Street shortly after 10 p.m. Sept. 11 for a report of a male who had fired a shotgun at a residence. Officers made contact with witnesses when they arrived on scene and...
newscenter1.tv
Are you experiencing “major” regret? Federal Reserve reveals most and least-regretted areas of study among college graduates
RAPID CITY, S.D.– According to a survey by the Federal Reserve, nearly two in five college graduates with a bachelor’s degree regret their choice of major. Of the people surveyed, humanities and arts majors rounded out the number one most-regretful, with many wishing they had chosen to go into a different field. Engineers however were the happiest with their decision. Only 24 percent of engineering majors wished they had not chosen to study engineering.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at celebrating women who protect and serve in the Rapid City Police Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, Sept. 12 is recognized as National Police Woman Day. It’s a chance to celebrate the women who protect and serve, as well as a way to recruit more women into law enforcement. For the Rapid City Police Department (RCPD), they posted on...
newscenter1.tv
This is how First Interstate Bank gives back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D.– A local bank closed all of its Rapid City branches for half a day Wednesday for some community service. Employees from First Interstate Bank rolled up their sleeves for their 5th annual Volunteer Day. One crew spent the day painting and helping with landscaping around Storybook Island. For the past five years First Interstate has reserved the second Wednesday of September to help around the community.
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health receives environmental excellence award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health Rapid City Hospital received the Stryker Gold Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of sustainability efforts. In order to receive the award, Monument Health caregivers identified and recycled 13 tons of single-use medical equipment like ultrasonic scalpels, ligatures, EP catheters and ECG leads. The equipment was then sent to Stryker Sustainability Solutions, a medical technology company that manufactures and sells surgical and medical equipment used across the healthcare field, for reprocessing and remanufacturing instead of going to a landfill.
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
KEVN
Plans to expand the Rapid City Regional Airport hits a roadblock
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Mead and Hunt, the consulting firm contracted to plan and design the Rapid City Regional Airport expansion, presented their concept design to the Airport Board. The plan involves expanding TSA, moving the administrative offices, and enlarging the baggage claim area and concourse from 7...
newscenter1.tv
RC bike path section to close for repairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A section of Rapid City’s bike path will be closed beginning next week as crews perform sewer main reconstruction and sidewalk repair. The bike path section from the Chapel Lane Bridge to the Cleghorn Canyon area will be closed to public access beginning Monday, Sept. 18 and will remain closed until completion of the reconstruction and repair project, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
