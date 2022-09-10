The US Treasury placed top Russian finance officials, a neo-Nazi fighter group, and a children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia on its sanctions blacklist Thursday. "Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 17 MINUTES AGO