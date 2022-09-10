Read full article on original website
Russia says longer-range U.S. missiles for Kyiv would cross red line
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict".
US blacklists Russian neo-Nazi fighters, children's rights head
The US Treasury placed top Russian finance officials, a neo-Nazi fighter group, and a children's rights official who allegedly directs the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia on its sanctions blacklist Thursday. "Lvova-Belova's efforts specifically include the forced adoption of Ukrainian children into Russian families, the so-called 'patriotic education' of Ukrainian children, legislative changes to expedite the provision of Russian Federation citizenship to Ukrainian children, and the deliberate removal of Ukrainian children by Russia's forces," it said.
