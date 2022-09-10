ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Football – Week 4

By Bradley Benson
 5 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The week 4 game of the week featured the La Cueva Bears hosting undefeated Volcano Vista on La Cueva’s homecoming night. After a multiple lead changes early in the first half, the Bears began to take control following three successful onside kicks. La Cueva went on to win 38-28 and improve to 3-1 on the year.

“You know we made some mistakes early in that first quarter and allowed them to put points on the board,” coach Back said. “They’re a well coached team so we knew they we’re going to come out with a big punch, but I felt like our coaches made a good adjustment and we were able to have our kids execute and put points on the board.”

St. Pius X played in a Thursday night matchup against Del Norte. Both teams entered the week winless, however the Sartans did not look like it as the black and gold cruised to a 48-8 victory over the Knights. St. Pius coach David Montoya and quarterback Alejandro Sapien joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss this week’s win and an outlook on the rest of the season.

Spirit Stick 2022: Week 4

First Class Learning Center First Class Performance

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class Performance comes from La Cueva QB Aidan Armenta. The Bears signal caller threw for five touchdowns in the Bears 38-28 win over Volcano Vista.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

Raton senior Cayden Walton was named the NMAA Student Athlete of the Week following a dominating start to the season. According to Maxpreps statistics, Walton entered the week with the 5th most rushing yards in the nation (818) and tied for the most total touchdowns (13).

“Its a really cool feeling, but I mean I couldn’t do it without my o-linemen, my receivers blocking, and then the trust the coaches have in me,” Walton said. “All of that combined, and I couldn’t do it without any of those guys. It’s just a cool feeling just to be able to have that many yards, have that many touchdowns, but I couldn’t do it without them.

Everguard Solar Shining Light

While trailing 7-13 in the second quarter against Volcano Vista, La Cueva regained took the league courtesy of a 33 yard Armenta touchdown pass to Jackson Hix. That started a Bears scoring run where the special teams converted three successful onside kicks.

“Well you know we’ve been working on it for awhile and we got a great kicker and it’s something we’ve been trying to work on and you get one and you kind of get that mojo going and flowing and we just tried to get another one and you just roll with it when it’s hot,” coach Back said.

American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home

In the American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week, Valley running back Richard Henderson capped off a drive with a five yard touchdown to put his Vikings on the scoreboard. Valley went on to beat Belen 42-7

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 4 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Perennial title contender Cleveland made the trip down south to take on a winless Las Cruces team. The electric Storm offense did their thing, as quarterback Evan Wysong opened the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ducks racing daily at State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Great American Duck Races are off again at the State Fair. The mallard ducks race every day around 1:00 p.m. at the Youth Haul Courtyard. Prizes are awarded to all winners. The racing ducks have been featured on the Tonight Show, along with the Wall Street Journal and People Magazine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CNM classes to start at Rail Yards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – CNM will soon hold some classes at the Rail Yards. “One day, hopefully soon, most of this space is fully utilized every day of the week and it’s an experience for thousands of New Mexicans also as they continue their educational journey,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. The college’s Film Studies and […]
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
505 Southwestern celebrates 25 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 25 years of flavorful New Mexican foods. 505 Southwestern is known as the country’s leading Hatch Valley and flame-roasted green chile brand. They are hosting a major event to celebrate its milestone. The event will be at Tin Can Alley on September 15 at 6:30 P.M. Celebrity Chef Aaron May and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Julia Ray Pitts, 71, Santa Fe (Berardinelli)

Santa Fe — Julia Ray Pitts of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away September 7, 2022 at 71 years of age. Julia was born on August 28th, 1951 in Roswell, New Mexico to Evelyn Seifert and Emmett Ray. After graduating from Eastern New Mexico State University, she dedicated her professional life in Denver, Colorado and Mountain Home, Arkansas to alternative education, teaching and mentoring hundreds of underprivileged youth.
SANTA FE, NM
Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery hosts ‘Hero Run’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to support people who live with mental health and substance use issues. That is what Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery strives to do by providing peer support, safe environment and other resources. They will be hosting their annual 5K Hero Run. Proceeds from the event will go to staff, members, […]
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
Public art scavenger hunt along Route 66 starts Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays. A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and community services and “One Albuquerque” Instagram pages. City […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Three Belen schools to undergo million-dollar security upgrades

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Keeping students safe in school is a big issue. Now the Belen Consolidated School District is spending more than a million dollars to improve security for three of its schools. Soon Belen High School, La Merced, and Central elementary schools will be getting long overdue security upgrades. “Events around the country have […]
BELEN, NM
Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
‘3rd Thursday’ presented by Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to experience art history or just learn more about Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution, you might want to visit the Albuquerque Museum. They have world-class exhibits, educational classes, and more. The museum is getting ready to host its ‘3rd Thursday’ event. Attendees can visit the Albuquerque Museum for free after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
