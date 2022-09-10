Friday Night Football – Week 4

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The week 4 game of the week featured the La Cueva Bears hosting undefeated Volcano Vista on La Cueva’s homecoming night. After a multiple lead changes early in the first half, the Bears began to take control following three successful onside kicks. La Cueva went on to win 38-28 and improve to 3-1 on the year.

“You know we made some mistakes early in that first quarter and allowed them to put points on the board,” coach Back said. “They’re a well coached team so we knew they we’re going to come out with a big punch, but I felt like our coaches made a good adjustment and we were able to have our kids execute and put points on the board.”

St. Pius X played in a Thursday night matchup against Del Norte. Both teams entered the week winless, however the Sartans did not look like it as the black and gold cruised to a 48-8 victory over the Knights. St. Pius coach David Montoya and quarterback Alejandro Sapien joined Van and Jared in studio to discuss this week’s win and an outlook on the rest of the season.

This week’s First Class Learning Center First Class Performance comes from La Cueva QB Aidan Armenta. The Bears signal caller threw for five touchdowns in the Bears 38-28 win over Volcano Vista.

Raton senior Cayden Walton was named the NMAA Student Athlete of the Week following a dominating start to the season. According to Maxpreps statistics, Walton entered the week with the 5th most rushing yards in the nation (818) and tied for the most total touchdowns (13).

“Its a really cool feeling, but I mean I couldn’t do it without my o-linemen, my receivers blocking, and then the trust the coaches have in me,” Walton said. “All of that combined, and I couldn’t do it without any of those guys. It’s just a cool feeling just to be able to have that many yards, have that many touchdowns, but I couldn’t do it without them.

While trailing 7-13 in the second quarter against Volcano Vista, La Cueva regained took the league courtesy of a 33 yard Armenta touchdown pass to Jackson Hix. That started a Bears scoring run where the special teams converted three successful onside kicks.

“Well you know we’ve been working on it for awhile and we got a great kicker and it’s something we’ve been trying to work on and you get one and you kind of get that mojo going and flowing and we just tried to get another one and you just roll with it when it’s hot,” coach Back said.

In the American Home Furniture & Mattress Driving It Home play of the week, Valley running back Richard Henderson capped off a drive with a five yard touchdown to put his Vikings on the scoreboard. Valley went on to beat Belen 42-7

