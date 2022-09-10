Read full article on original website
Carol Rohr, 73
Carol Rohr, 73, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at home with her family. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home, 1110 N. Fourth Street, Effingham, IL 62401. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham.
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20
Dylan Kyler Taylor, 20, of Beecher City, IL, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL, following an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Cowden, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Memorials may be given to Cowden United Methodist Church or Gift of Hope. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Reece R. Wells of Highland for an Effingham County Mittimus to jail. Reece was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 50 year old Scott A. Williams of Findley for an Effingham County warrant for burglary and an Effingham County FTA warrant for burglary. Scott was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Norma Jo Weber, 95
Norma Jo Weber, 95 of Teutopolis, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Friday morning in St. Clare Hall, within St. Francis Church. Memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Church.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Miranda posted $225 and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tyler J. Stewart of Flora for a Fayette County...
Lake Land College Unveils New Retiree Wall of Fame
Lake Land College unveiled the new Retiree Wall of Fame display located in the Luther Student Center at the Mattoon campus at an event Monday. The Retiree Wall of Fame was created in 2008 to recognize the outstanding achievements of past Lake Land College faculty and staff who created the student-first principles college employees live by today.
Lake Shelbyville Disabled Deer Hunting Blinds Available At Whitley Creek Recreation Area
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is offering additional deer hunting opportunities at Whitley Creek Recreation Area in Moultrie County for disabled deer hunters holding a state issued P2A card. Disabled hunters will be able to reserve two of 4 blinds in the closed Recreation Area during archery deer season. All four blinds were built by Boy Scouts to earn their Eagle Scout status.
Brownstown, St. Elmo Reach Intergovernmental Agreement That Will Provide Police Protection For Brownstown
The Village of Brownstown and the City of St. Elmo have reached an intergovernmental agreement that will have St. Elmo provide police protection for Brownstown. Under the agreement, the Village of Brownstown will contribute $36,000 per year to St. Elmo’s budget and also will lease St. Elmo their squad car for use. And, then the City of St. Elmo will give Brownstown 20+ hours per week of police coverage. Brownstown Village President Ginny Wilber says this is certainly a benefit for Brownstown.
City Of Effingham Announces Public Meeting To Discuss Pedestrian Bridge Project
The City of Effingham will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:45 p.m., at City Hall located at 201 E. Jefferson Ave., Effingham, IL 62401 to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded Pedestrian Bridge Project. The project consists...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Marion and Clay County during September. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach Proclaims September 17-23 Constitution Week
Mayor Schutzbach joins members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in celebrating the 235 Anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention. Pictured from left to right are Candace Goodrich; Ruth Ann Hoffmeister; Mayor Schutzbach; Susan Oliver; and Paulina...
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday, September 14th
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet at 3:30 on Wednesday, September 14th. FY22′ Projects (summer/Fall)
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during September. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late night August 27 to early morning August 28. The RSC was conducted at US 51 at Orchard St, by District 12 officers. Violations Enforcement...
Vandalia Man Charged With Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage To Property
A Vandalia man has been charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count for an alleged attempted burglary. 36 year old Anthony M. Scholes has been charged with Attempted Burglary, which is a Class 3 Felony, and Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Information in the attempted burglary charge says Scholes is alleged to have entered a residence in the 1000 block of West Edwards Street in Vandalia and the Criminal Damage to Property charge says he is alleged to have damaged a garage door and front door at the same residence.
