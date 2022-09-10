ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

Crews Reach 40% Containment of 28,000-Acre Fairview Fire As Some Evacuees Cleared to Return

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzikU_0hpf4Qu300
Fire crews, aided by Friday’s damp weather, made significant progress in containing the Fairview Fire near Hemet. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Rain generated by the remnants of Hurricane Kay helped firefighters slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet Friday.

The assist from the weather allowed authorities to reach 40% containment of the blaze, burning southeast of Hemet. By 8 p.m. Friday, officials said the fire had grown to 28,307 acres.

They also began to allow some residents to return to their homes, as they reduced a selection of evacuation orders from mandatory to voluntary.

They did so with a firm warning, however. The “much-needed precipitation,” officials said, combined with high winds and heat may also lead to unpredictable fire behavior. They urged residents returning to their homes “to remain alert during this dynamic incident.”

The onset of stormy weather prompted incident commanders to pull Cal Fire aircraft out of the firefighting operation late Friday morning, according to reports from the scene.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch and a high wind warning for the area, with authorities saying up to 7 inches of rain could fall before the storms dissipate, raising the likelihood of flash floods, mud and debris flows.

The inclement weather was due to Hurricane Kay, reduced to a tropical storm as it moved north from the Baja peninsula in Mexico.

The weather service predicted gusts of 55 mph in the valleys and 75 mph in the mountains and deserts.

Cal Fire officials have said they hope to have the fire contained by early next week, an objective that appeared more feasible with the arrival of the rain.

Late Friday afternoon, with the pace of the fire slowing, fire officials reduced mandatory evacuation orders to voluntary warnings for the area south of Diamond Valley Lake, east of Washington Street, north of Borel Road, east of Rancho California Road, east of Anza Road north of Temecula Parkway, northwest of Highway 371 and west of Highway 74.

Evacuation orders also were made voluntary for the Ramona Village community and Olivet University.

Highway 74 in the San Bernardino National Forest remained fully closed between Mountain Center and Borco Street, which is in Valle Vista.

The Fairview Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Monday on Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.

The fire caused two deaths after flames overcame a vehicle on Avery Canyon Road in East Hemet Monday. Friends have identified the victims as Ian Compton and his autistic daughter Mikayla Porter. Compton’s wife, Tina, suffered severe burns and remains hospitalized, though she is expected to survive.

At least seven buildings have been destroyed and several more damaged.

City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Chino Airport

Firefighters from the Chino Valley Fire Department battled a large fire in a hangar at the Chino Airport in San Bernardino County early Saturday morning. The fire was first reported around 1:55 a.m. and was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Responding crews found an airport hanger that was completely engulfed, with large flames and […]
CHINO, CA
foxla.com

3 injured after helicopter responding to Hemet fire crashes in Banning

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were injured after a helicopter crashed in Banning Saturday evening. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to a helicopter incident near the Banning Airport before 4 p.m. Officials say the helicopter was assigned to the Fairview Fire and crashed while landing at the airport.
BANNING, CA
KGET

Video shows back-to-back air drops on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small plane followed by a DC-10 dropping flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video also […]
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hemet, CA
City
Valle Vista, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Fairview, CA
kvcrnews.org

Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained

The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Stormy Weather
CBS LA

Multiple Flash Flood Warnings issued for Southland by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued multiple Flash Flood Warnings for Southern California Sunday. The warning means that a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood after heavy rain.For San Bernardino, Highland, and Crestline, the warning is until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.Other Flash Flood Warnings issued Sunday by the NWS include: Highland, Lake Arrowhead, and Running Springs until 9:00 p.m. Lake Elsinore, Lakeland Village and Canyon Lake until 8:30 p.m.Riverside County until 7:15 p.m.A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains through Monday night, impacting the Antelope Valley,...
CRESTLINE, CA
menifee247.com

Fairview Fire in Hemet doubles in size overnight

The Fairview Fire in Hemet doubled in size overnight Wednesday night and has covered over 27,000 acres, authorities said Friday. Evacuation orders continue to expand. For details on the fire and evacuation area, see the Twitter page for Cal Fire /Riverside County Fire Department. Highway 74 (Florida Avenue) is closed between Borco Street and Moutain Center.
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS LA

Pickup truck crashes into Menifee backyard, ends up in pool

Maybe the driver was trying to cool off, or the pickup truck was overheating, but either way, driving it into a Menifee pool was probably just a touch too much.Menifee police posted images of a white pickup truck sunk nearly to the top of its windshield in a pool Thursday. They noted the driver was able to get out of the truck and swim to safety, and no one was hurt in the collision."Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," the Facebook post joked.The state has been mired in a record heat wave and heat records have been falling since last week."We know it's been hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don't recommend driving it into a pool!" the post said.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding

N Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs due flooding. We're currently in a First Alert Weather Alert as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Kay moves into Southern California. A Flood Watch went into effect at 8:00 a.m. across Southern California. Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app The post N Indian Canyon shut down near I-10 exit due to flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
macaronikid.com

Fairview Fire Information and Shelters from Macaroni Kid Temecula

The fire will continue to spread in all areas due to shifting winds ahead of Hurricane Kays arrival. The fire will have very high potential to move to the west due to the strong 40+mph east winds and possible extreme down slope winds coming off of the surrounding 10,000' peaks. Fire activity could be moderated in the evening when heavy rains come from the thunderstorms. This will however also bring lightning to the area.
KTLA

Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
HEMET, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy