Freshfields Nabs Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Partner Ferris in DC
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer has hired Jamillia Ferris in Washington as the firm builds its antitrust practice. Ferris, a former senior antitrust official at the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission, joins from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati where she was a partner in the firm’s antitrust and competition practice.
Justice Jackson’s New Disclosures Highlight Transparency Gaps
Jackson ‘inadvertently omitted’ information in disclosures. US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she had “inadvertently omitted” information in financial disclosure forms, including consulting income her physician spouse earned in medical malpractice cases. The newest justice’s latest financial disclosures also provided new information about reimbursements...
US Supreme Court to Settle Long-Disputed FBAR Penalty Issue
In its upcoming term, the Supreme Court will settle an issue that has vexed taxpayers, the IRS, and numerous federal courts: how to calculate the penalty for a non-willful failure to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR. The statute in question authorizes the IRS to assess a non-willful penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation, and the justices will interpret whether violation is determined on a per-FBAR form basis (a single $10,000 penalty per year) or on a per account basis (a $10,000 penalty for each unreported foreign account).
Abortion Pill Maker Eyes Changed Judiciary as It Mulls New Suit
Different courts pose challenges for FDA vs. state preemption. Generic abortion pill maker GenBioPro is searching for a new court to revive its battle against state restrictions, though the company’s hunt for a favorable judicial forum will prove complicated thanks to appointments from the Trump administration. Former President Donald...
Infowars Bankruptcy Court to Weigh Requests for Jones Financials
Infowars says bankruptcy trustee should handle financial inquiry. Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre are pressing a company with connections to Infowars host Alex Jones to disclose more information about its finances. The Sandy Hook parents, including two with a nearly $50 million judgment...
Kind Bar ‘Natural’ Consumer Deception Suit Ends in Company Win
Kind LLC exited a long-running lawsuit over “natural” labels on certain snack bars and granola products, following a New York federal court ruling that the plaintiffs didn’t offer a plausible definition of the term and therefore failed to show how a reasonable consumer would be fooled. Amanda...
ANALYSIS: How to Manage Change in Legal, According to ILTACON
Last week, we kicked off our three-part series highlighting the key takeaways from ILTACON 2022 with an in-depth discussion of how law firms and legal departments can leverage data in their practice. Another big theme at the conference was change management—which generally refers to the process of implementing lasting developments and innovative advancements in an organization.
Nikola Contractor Couldn’t Believe His Eyes When He Saw Video
A Nikola Corp. contractor testified that he was was so struck by a video of the electric truck maker’s first prototype in action that he made a call to find out how the footage was produced. Prosecutors on Tuesday showed the jury in the fraud trial of Nikola founder.
Mozilla Hires Carlos Torres for Chief Legal Officer Position
Carlos Torres has joined Mozilla as chief legal officer, the company announced Monday. Torres will lead the internet company’s global legal and public policy teams, develop legal, regulatory and policy strategies, and manage all regulatory issues, Mozilla said. He joins from tech research and development company Flashbots, where he...
Capital One, TD Ameritrade Sued Over Caller Voice Print Use (3)
The use of biometric voice prints by four financial institutions—Capital One Bank, TD Ameritrade, TD Bank and Fidelity Brokerage Services— to identify callers and test the veracity of their statements violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act, separate potential class lawsuits filed in federal court said. The plaintiffs...
Sidley Poaches Cooley Life Sciences Partner Lu in California
James Lu has joined Sidley Austin as a partner in the corporate practice in Century City, Calif., the law firm announced Tuesday. Lu, a former partner at Cooley LLP, advises clients on private and public securities offerings, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, according to Sidley. He focuses on representing...
Sidley, Blank Rome Direct Newfold Digital’s Buy of MarkMonitor
Sidley Austin is representing Newfold Digital, a Jacksonville, Florida-based website development company backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Siris Capital Group, on its agreement to buy MarkMonitor, a provider of brand protection internet domain registrant services. Blank Rome is advising the London-based seller, analytical software company Clarivate Plc, which under...
Does the First Amendment Protect Attorneys Who Lie?
Two of the nation’s leading bar associations recently issued warnings about attorneys who mislead the public, make baseless charges, or blatantly lie about highly charged matters to be resolved in court. Both associations were responding to false claims made by attorneys for former President Donald Trump about the search of his Mar-a-Lago resident, challenging its lawfulness and the integrity of the federal government.
