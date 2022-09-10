Hamburg Sea Devils kick off ELF playoffs with semifinal matchup against Tirol Raiders

Read full article on original website
Outburst on offense: Local high school football teams lighting up scoreboards
Northwest Ohio high school football teams are having an outburst on offense. Scoreboard operators in press boxes across the area have been getting quite a workout on Friday nights. Area teams have scored at least 50 points on 28 occasions in the first four weeks of the season, and that includes seven 60-point totals and three 70-point performances. Eight teams are averaging better than 40 points per game as the season nears the midway point. After four games last season, teams in The Blade’s coverage area combined to average 21.4 points. This season, that number has jumped to 24.9.
Preseason Gives Tre Mann a Chance to Rebound After Summer League Struggles
Tre Mann didn’t have his best stuff at the Summer League this off-season, but with the preseason slate closing in Mann is given another chance to showcase his skills.
No. 6 Sooners are Joseph's 1st foe as Huskers' interim coach
No. 6 Oklahoma (2-0) at Nebraska (1-2), Saturday, noon ET (Fox) Line: Oklahoma by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Oklahoma leads 46-38-3. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
