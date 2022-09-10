Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor Mifflin knocks off rivals to claim the top spot in Berks I
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the pitch in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wilson West-Lawn. The Mustangs getting the better of their rivals with a 1-0 win. The Mustangs lone goal coming from a penalty kick in the second half, Ellie Leffler burying the shot home for the 1-0 lead. Taylor Koenig in net for the winners, a stonewall all night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated
OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win
OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg's balanced offensive attacked is leading the way
HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg off to a solid start in the early going, having suffered just one loss in the first three weeks of the season. The Hawks ready to hit the road for a test against Annville-Cleona. This will be the toughest challenge the Hawks have faced yet, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading
READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners
OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Officials said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the junior...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through home in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 seriously injured after crash on American Parkway
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on American Parkway around 4 p.m., according to Allentown police. American Parkway was closed from Airport Road to Ironpigs Way as police investigated. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Reading Pool could still become parking lot
READING, Pa. — The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site. At Monday night's meeting, the Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.
WFMZ-TV Online
A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed
EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
WFMZ-TV Online
William Allen HS locked down due to police incident nearby
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high school in Allentown was on lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident near the school. The school resource officer at William Allen High School requested the lockdown after something happened nearby, Allentown police said. Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but stressed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Call for shooting or stabbing yields man with minor assault injuries in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are asking for the public's help in an incident that prompted a large response Sunday night. Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to the 1000 block of South Fourth street for a report of a shooting or stabbing, police said midday Monday. Police didn't find...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
WFMZ-TV Online
Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
Latino Restaurant Week to kick off
First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs in Emmaus to close Oct. 2 after 36 years
EMMAUS, Pa. - Cavaluzzo's Pasta, Steaks & Subs will close Oct. 2 after 36 years of serving customers in Emmaus. "The time has come for us to retire," according to a social media post from the restaurant, run by Helen and Gary Cavaluzzo. "We thank all of you so much...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police seek man charged with murder in Sunday shooting
READING, Pa. - Reading police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting over the weekend. Andre Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of N. Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wawa in Lower Nazareth to hold grand opening Friday, with free t-shirts to first 100 customers
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday. The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain. A...
WFMZ-TV Online
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case. A subsequent pursuit resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle as it sped toward him. One of the suspects was wounded by the gunfire.
