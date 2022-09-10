ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin knocks off rivals to claim the top spot in Berks I

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Rivalry showdown on the pitch in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wilson West-Lawn. The Mustangs getting the better of their rivals with a 1-0 win. The Mustangs lone goal coming from a penalty kick in the second half, Ellie Leffler burying the shot home for the 1-0 lead. Taylor Koenig in net for the winners, a stonewall all night.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parkland outduels Nazareth in overtime to remain undefeated

OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1 The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Zoey Emrick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Oley Valley improving upon their strong start to the season with a shutout win

OLEY, Pa. - Oley Valley playing hosting to Daniel Boone on Tuesday night, the Lynx improving on their one loss record with a, 2-0 win over the Blazers. The Lynx not wasting much time to get on the board in this one. Nine minutes into the first period of play, Mia Woodward buries one into the back of the net off the centering pass.
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hamburg's balanced offensive attacked is leading the way

HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg off to a solid start in the early going, having suffered just one loss in the first three weeks of the season. The Hawks ready to hit the road for a test against Annville-Cleona. This will be the toughest challenge the Hawks have faced yet, and...
HAMBURG, PA
Reading, PA
Durham, NH
Durham, NH
Philadelphia, PA
Reading, PA
Philadelphia, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ed. secretary's back-to-school bus tour rolls into Reading

READING, Pa. — Reading Area Community College played host Thursday to a member of President Biden's cabinet. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona rolled into town on the second day of his two-day "Road to Success Back to School" bus tour across Pennsylvania. Cardona joined RACC's president, Susan Looney,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Thousand-pound pumpkins: Oley Valley weighs in winners

OLEY, Pa. – The Oley Valley Community Fair held its pumpkin contest Wednesday. It came on the eve of the 75th annual fair on the Oley Fire Company Fairgrounds. Officials said they had 15 youth entries and 18 adult entries. A father-son duo took wins for both the junior...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through home in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - Fire heavily damaged a home in Easton on Wednesday. It tore through a home in the 300 block of W. Wilkes-Barre Street on the city's South Side. The blaze was out by around 9 a.m., but firefighters were still checking for hot spots, said Northampton County dispatchers.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks man dies of complications from 2009 car accident

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died years after being injured in a car crash in Delaware. Duane Richard, 57, died Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The Hereford man died of complications of paraplegia from a crash...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 seriously injured after crash on American Parkway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on American Parkway around 4 p.m., according to Allentown police. American Parkway was closed from Airport Road to Ironpigs Way as police investigated. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

East Reading Pool could still become parking lot

READING, Pa. — The East Reading Pool, which hasn't seen a swimmer since 2015, could be transformed into a parking lot if the Reading Parking Authority gets the site. At Monday night's meeting, the Reading City Council discussed reintroducing an ordinance to transfer the property of the pool to the RPA.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

A look inside the historic Easton mansion being preserved, repurposed

EASTON, Pa. - A historic mansion in Easton is being preserved and repurposed into an apartment building. The project is being led by the tech entrepreneur-turned-developer 69 News first introduced you to Tuesday. "We're saying, 'hey, let's just freeze this in time,'" said Hagai Feiner, the president and owner of...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

William Allen HS locked down due to police incident nearby

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A high school in Allentown was on lockdown Thursday morning due to an incident near the school. The school resource officer at William Allen High School requested the lockdown after something happened nearby, Allentown police said. Police did not disclose the nature of the incident, but stressed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man injured in crash on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Mac

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township. Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Meet the tech entrepreneur turned developer investing it all in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new developer is investing all of his time and money into Easton. His projects range from historic mansions to prime real estate in Centre Square. Hagai Feiner started out as a tech entrepreneur in California, founding Access Networks, and then needed an East Coast location. His wife is from the Lehigh Valley.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Latino Restaurant Week to kick off

First-ever Latino Restaurant Week in Lehigh Valley to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Although called a week, it will actually run for three. The first week is in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police seek man charged with murder in Sunday shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a deadly shooting over the weekend. Andre Davis is wanted in the fatal shooting of Bruce Sellers, 57, at a home in the 100 block of N. Fourth Street around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said Thursday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case. A subsequent pursuit resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle as it sped toward him. One of the suspects was wounded by the gunfire.
READING, PA

