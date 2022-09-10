Read full article on original website
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Texas woman accused of killing 21-year-old, attempting to steal unborn baby
A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital murder in connection with the baby's death.
Alleged Mexican drug cartel hitman transferred to North Dakota to face federal charges
An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal enterprise. Authorities said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, marijuana and other drugs into the United States.
Alabama prison escape: Inmate Casey White, guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls
Alabama murder suspect Casey White and now-deceased jail guard Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while he was incarcerated in prison before his escape and a subsequent police manhunt. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said investigators think the pair, who are not related, may have plotted his escape over...
Georgia man charged with murdering ex-wife, her boyfriend during custody exchange for teen daughter
A Georgia man reportedly turned himself in after allegedly shooting his ex-wife and her boyfriend during a custody exchange of the former couple’s 15-year-old daughter. The suspect, Marquez Smith, is charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of cruelty to children and one count of violating parole, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online
A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
Durham moves to admit evidence in Danchenko trial that may discredit Trump Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations
Special Counsel John Durham is seeking to admit evidence in the trial of Russian national Igor Danchenko that would discredit the "lurid" Ritz-Carlton Moscow allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump contained in the salacious and unverified Steele dossier. In a filing unsealed Tuesday, Durham moved to admit evidence regarding the...
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Tennessee rape kit backlog comes to light in teacher slaying
Cleotha Henderson, the Memphis man charged with kidnapping and killing a jogging teacher earlier this month – then later linked to another abduction from nearly a year ago, could’ve been behind bars at the time of both attacks under a new Tennessee law that came into effect earlier this year.
Texas police union fumes over bond for alleged cop-killing repeat offenders: 'Absolutely foolish'
A Texas police union blasted a judge's decision to set bail for two men who allegedly killed an off-duty deputy while they were out on bond for previous murder cases. Ahsim Taylor Jr. and Jayland Womack were arrested on Friday for the August 28 shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin. Ursin, who was off-duty, was shot and killed while picking up dinner for his family.
Judge Jeanine on guns stolen from Dem mayoral candidate's home: Something is totally off here
Fox News' Judge Jeanine said things don't add up about the burglary of Democratic Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's home and questions why cash wasn't stolen on "The Five." JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Let me tell you something. She’s got two guns that are registered for which she has no...
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over 'unfathomable' 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer's Association president Dennis Farris joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
Rep Jim Jordan: These are not violent domestic extremists
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made the case that the FBI is too harsh in its investigation of some conservatives being labeled as extremists on "The Ingraham Angle." REP. JIM JORDAN: I guess you get investigated now by this FBI if you display the flag, you own a gun and you voted for Trump. Somehow, you're now in that category that Joe Biden said is extremist or fascist. And they're going to investigate.
Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial
Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.
Federal prosecutors in Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby case want witnesses excluded or trial delayed
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in their case against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The prosecutors want the judge to either exclude witness testimony or delay the trial in order to find expert witnesses that they can get to testify, according to FOX 45.
San Francisco DA will charge teens as adults only in 'heinous' cases that 'shock conscience' of community
San Francisco's newly-appointed district attorney said underage suspects will only be prosecuted as adults when they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes "that shock the conscience of the community." The new policy is a different approach from former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who had a blanket ban on...
Stephen Miller: They are an extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail
Stephen Miller: They are an extension of partisan Democrat politics to put innocent Republicans in jail.
