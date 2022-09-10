We know verbal insults hurt. Words slung with spite or malice can feel like a proverbial slap in the face. Now new research goes some way to explaining why visceral shocks to spoken insults linger longer than praise or compliments often do. A team of researchers in the Netherlands explored people's emotional reactions to hurtful language by recording participants' brain activity as they heard insults hurled at them or others. While it can be easy to brush off a compliment, a snide remark or wounding slur can bother us for days. Repeated insults also don't ever seem to lose their sting. "In passing, we...

NETHERLANDS ・ 11 DAYS AGO