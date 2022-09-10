ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Extreme Lookalikes May Share Much Deeper Ties Than We Ever Realized

It appears there's more to a doppelgänger than meets the eye. DNA analyses of 16 look-alike couples have revealed some unrelated people with super similar faces also have similar heights, weights, habits, and behaviors. Human resemblance, it would seem, is more than just skin deep. In the study, 3 different facial recognition algorithms were tasked with scoring the likeness of 32 look-alikes pairs; half were classified as doppelgängers by all 3 algorithms. Researchers then conducted genetic analyses and found 9 pairs of "ultra" look-alikes. Together, these super doppelgängers share 19,277 common genetic variations in 3,730 genes, many of which are to do with body...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Spoken Insults Stir Up More Brain Activity Than Compliments And Linger For Longer, Too

We know verbal insults hurt. Words slung with spite or malice can feel like a proverbial slap in the face. Now new research goes some way to explaining why visceral shocks to spoken insults linger longer than praise or compliments often do. A team of researchers in the Netherlands explored people's emotional reactions to hurtful language by recording participants' brain activity as they heard insults hurled at them or others. While it can be easy to brush off a compliment, a snide remark or wounding slur can bother us for days. Repeated insults also don't ever seem to lose their sting. "In passing, we...
NETHERLANDS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew a Synthetic Mouse Embryo With a Brain And a Beating Heart

Eavesdropping on the earliest conversations between tissues in an emerging life could tell us a lot about organ growth, fertility, and disease in general. It could help prevent early miscarriages, or even tell us how to grow whole replacement organs from scratch. In a monumental leap in stem cell research, an experiment led by researchers from the University of Cambridge in the UK has developed a living model of a mouse embryo complete with fluttering heart tissues and the beginnings of a brain. The research advances the recent success of a team comprised of some of the same scientists who pushed the...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

How to set boundaries (and stick to them!) Psychologist shares her tips - from accepting other people won't like your decisions to avoiding 'over-explaining' your reasons why

A therapist has revealed why it can be harmful to over-explain yourself when setting boundaries in a viral video. Dr Julie Smith, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Hampshire, has a TikTok account with more than 3.8 million followers. The mental health professional, who says she has 'devoted...
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Your Blood Type Affects Your Risk of an Early Stroke, Scientists Find

People with one of the type A blood groups are more likely to have a stroke before the age of 60 compared with people with other blood types, researchers have found. Blood types describe the rich variety of chemicals displayed on the surface of our red blood cells. Among the most familiar are those named A and B, which can be present together as AB, individually as A or B, or not present at all, as O.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Salon

People think they should talk less to be liked, but new research suggests you should speak up

This article was originally published on The Conversation. In conversations with strangers, people tend to think they should speak less than half the time to be likable but more than half the time to be interesting, according to new research my colleagues Tim Wilson, Dan Gilbert and I conducted. But we've also discovered this intuition is wrong. Our paper, recently published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, sheds light on the prevalence of these beliefs and how they are mistaken in two ways.
MedicalXpress

What do aged care residents do all day? We tracked their time use to find out

What's the daily routine like for older people in residential aged care facilities?. To find out, we spent 312 hours observing 39 residents at six Australian aged care facilities to learn how and where they spend their time across the day. We wanted to know how socially engaged residents actually were and how this could affect their well-being.
HEALTH SERVICES
ScienceAlert

Scientists Say They've Found The Most Effective Way to Soothe a Crying Baby

As any frustrated parent knows, there's no magic way to get a crying baby to calm, let alone fall asleep. But a small new study has now highlighted a simple method that may be more effective than others. According to the research, if you want to soothe a wailing infant, sitting down with them in your arms probably won't do the trick. This can often raise a baby's heart rate and make them even more fussy. Parents are better off taking their crying baby for a walk in their arms, the researchers say. This strategy often lowers a baby's heart rate and...
